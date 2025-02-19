Smart homes are convenient, interesting, and wildly insecure. Even if you think you aren't a target, it's still smart to secure your home. In 2024, a man was arrested for distributing video from cameras on wall panels of more than 400,000 homes. The average person likely isn't using a secure enough password or home network, and that can make them vulnerable to bad actors. You can have all the convenience of a smart home with minimal cybersecurity risk as long as you take the right precautions.

6 Use a complex password

Yours probably isn't secure enough

One of the most common cybersecurity tips is to strengthen your password; many people shrug and go on with their day. After all, a properly secure password is a force to be reckoned with:

At least 12 characters long, but more is preferable.

A mixture of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Do not use words or phrases.

Do not use consecutive characters.

Each of your smart home devices should have a unique password, unlike any of the others. It can help to come up with a mnemonic phrase to remember the password, but a good idea is to use a password manager to track all of your different accounts. All you need to remember is a single master passcode, but it should be even more secure than a normal password.

5 Segment your network

Two networks, and never the twain shall meet

Most modern routers (and those that are compatible with smart technology, certainly) broadcast at least two networks and sometimes three or more. Create a separate network for your smart home devices that are only used for smart home devices, and link none of your other devices to them. It should have a unique name and password. Some routers from Asus, TP-Link, Netgear, and multiple other companies come with an optional IoT network already built in. Others allow you to create a VLAN or virtual local area network and group the devices together that way. Isolating the devices on a separate network will add another layer of security, but make sure you don't connect more sensitive hardware to this network.

If you're more confident working with network settings, you can take it a step further and only allow specific devices to see each other. This means that more vulnerable devices can be walled off from the rest of your home.

Most smart home devices will automatically perform firmware updates as they become available. A manual update is rarely required, but it's also important to check periodically to ensure they are on the latest version. Firmware updates are released on a regular basis to correct bugs, add new features, and, most importantly, patch vulnerabilities. Devices on your network with outdated firmware are like an unlocked door. Sure, maybe no one will try to open it — but they won't have any trouble if they do. Make it a point to check the firmware of all your devices at least once a month and update any that have lagged behind a version.

3 Enable multi-factor authentication

More steps, more security

It has been said before, but we'll say it again: multi-factor authentication is one of the single most effective steps you can take to improve the security of any network or device. Many smart home devices support MFA, including Amazon Echo, Google Nest, Ring, and others. If it is possible to enable it, you should do so. It only adds a few more seconds to the login process, but it can protect your accounts and serve as an early warning system that you've caught someone's eye.

2 Monitor your network

Strange devices are suspicious

Smart homes can often become unwieldy to manage, with dozens of devices on the network all at once. You should know how many devices are on your network at any given time and keep an eye out for additional connections that you didn't authorize. This can mark a third party trying to gain access to your home network, especially if it's pulling data away but sending little back.

1 Use reputable brands

Trust the names you know

No technology is totally secure. That's just a fact of life. However, companies like Ring and Google have a lot to lose to a nasty cyberattack, so the security of those devices will be better. Third-party companies you've never heard of or devices from suspicious brands should never be used. Think of it like plugging a strange USB drive into your computer: don't do it. Before investing in any smart home technology, brush up on reviews and see the experiences other users have had with the device.

Your smart home security is only as strong as your weakest device

Most smart home devices are relatively secure. Companies like Amazon and Google have spent a lot of money building their brands and improving security after several unfortunate breaches over the years, but if one device is vulnerable, your entire network is vulnerable. It's not enough to shore up just one area — you need to make sure every access point of your network is protected against unwanted viewers.