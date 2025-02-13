Whether you use your Pi as a media server, programming, automation, remotely controlling your home, or as a regular desktop, the right software will help you unlock the device's full potential. Unlike Windows and Mac, which rely only on app stores and executable installers (.exe and .dmg) that you download, the Raspberry Pi often requires you to work with external software repositories in addition to the in-built apps, use command-line tools, package managers, and other alternative methods to install your apps. The five methods below will help you get apps up and running on your Raspberry Pi.

Related I installed Android on a Raspberry Pi - Here's how I did it Check out our detailed guide on how to turn your Raspberry Pi into an Android device

5 Using the add/remove software option

The simplest method to install apps on Pi