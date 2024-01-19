By now, you probably know plenty of ways to extend your iPhone battery life, from putting it in airplane mode when you don't need an active connection to leveraging low-power mode if you're in the red. But what about the overall battery health? As with any electronic device, the battery of your iPhone will degrade over time. The battery lifespan will inevitably shorten over time. Eventually, if you use the iPhone for many years (though you should always consider upgrading on at least a three- or four-year cycle), it will need to be replaced. There are things you can do, however, to get the most out of your iPhone battery and maximize its health.

It's advisable to update to the latest software, which right now is iOS 17, for many reasons. This includes updating for the latest software patches. You should do so immediately once they are available to ensure the best performance and security of the phone. But the latest software might also address battery drain bugs in some cases. Keeping the phone up to date will ensure that you rectify any of these potential issues should they arise.

2 Use the Optimize Battery Charging feature

Don't charge your phone to 100 percent

Did you know you should only recharge your iPhone to about 80 percent versus full charge? This helps preserve the battery's health and extend its lifespan. The iPhone 15 Pro Max and its lower-end siblings have a new feature designed specifically to address this. You can set a maximum charge percentage, and the phone will stop charging once it reaches this threshold, regardless of whether it is still plugged into a power source. This feature in the iPhone 15 series runs alongside the existing Optimized Battery Charging feature, which is available on all iPhones running iOS 13 or later. That standard feature doesn't outright stop charging but delays it once the phone reaches 80 percent. In both cases, you can happily charge your phone overnight and not worry about it unnecessarily drawing power from the battery or charging up to 100 percent. However, it's still recommended not to keep the phone plugged into a power source for too long once it's fully charged or charged to your desired maximum percentage.

3 Dim the screen or use auto-brightness

Adjust brightness automatically

A simple way to preserve battery health and extend battery life per use is to keep the screen dimmed or turn on auto brightness. The latter automatically adjusts screen brightness based on ambient lighting conditions. To set auto-brightness, click Settings> Accessibility> Display & Text Size and select Auto Brightness. If you prefer to manually adjust screen brightness on the fly, just pull down from the top of the phone screen to open Control Center and drag the brightness slider to the desired level.

4 Use Wi-Fi instead of 4G/5G when available

Wi-Fi draws less power than 4G/5G

Wi-Fi generally uses less power than a cellular network. So it's worth using Wi-Fi whenever available, not only to save your wireless data but also to conserve the battery. You can keep Wi-Fi on at all times, but remember that even if you're connected to Wi-Fi for internet access, the phone remains connected to the 4G or 5G wireless network for cellular and will continue to drain the battery from this network connection. If possible, turn off cellular and use Wi-Fi only whenever you can.

5 Enable Low Power Mode

Save battery when in a pinch

All the latest iPhones that run on iOS 9 and later feature a Low Power Mode designed to extend battery life. Typically kicking in as an option once enabled whenever the phone reaches 10 percent battery, it automatically reduces screen brightness, minimizes system animations, and optimizes the phone's performance to save battery life. Remember that you're limited to only using some services in this mode. You can't download e-mails in the background, for example, nor use features like AirDrop or iCloud sync. But you can manually access e-mails and messages, make and receive phone calls, and even access the Internet. This mode automatically turns off when your phone reaches sufficient battery life. Go to Settings> Battery> Low Power Mode to turn this on.

6 Turn off the background app refresh

Manually refresh non-essential apps

It's useful to have apps refresh in the background, but you might not need this for every app you use. Make a point of doing this manually every night once your phone is plugged in and turning off the feature, at least for certain apps, so it's not always running in the background. To do this, go to Settings> General> Background App Refresh and either turn it off or select to do so when you're on a Wi-Fi network only.

Mail is one app that can quickly drain the battery by constantly refreshing. If preferred, you can manually pull down your e-mail client to check e-mails periodically versus getting them in real-time as they are received. Go to Settings> Accounts & Passwords> Fetch New Data and adjust settings accordingly for Mail. You should also consider deleting apps you don't use or use infrequently so there is less to refresh.

7 Turn off Location Services for apps that don't need it

Not every app needs to know where you are

Similar to background app refresh, some apps might use location services when they don't need to. This can be a drain on your battery. Go to Settings, Privacy & Security, and Location Services, then run down the list of your apps to see which ones have permission to use location services. There are some you might want to keep on, such as navigation apps, a smartwatch or fitness tracker app, or an item tracking tag. But other apps don't necessarily need to keep track of your location, so you can turn this off. It might turn off certain features of the app, but if you can live without them, it will help extend the life of your iPhone battery.

8 Turn off push notifications for apps with frequent notifications you don't need

Further related to apps, many apps use push notifications. This might alert you to a received e-mail, a news story, or something else important. But it might also be notifications you don't necessarily need on the fly, like a new feature, award, or option in a mobile game. Every time this happens, it wakes your iPhone screen, using the battery to brighten it. Go through the apps with push notifications and turn the feature off for those that aren't essential. To do this, go to Settings> Notifications, select each app, and turn Allow Notifications off.

9 Only plug the phone into a computer that's powered on

Unplug when not charging

While you might plug your iPhone into a wall outlet to recharge, some people plug into a computer or laptop to keep the phone's battery full through a workday, drawing from the computer's battery. If you do this, make sure to only plug the phone into a computer when it's turned on. Plugging a phone into a computer in sleep or standby mode or leaving it plugged in can drain the battery.

10 Avoid exposing the phone to extreme temperatures

Keep the phone protected from heat and cold

Exposing your phone, and thus its battery, to extreme temperatures can also impact battery health. The approved ambient temperature range for iPhones is 62°F to 72°F (16°C to 22°C), so you should always keep it within this range. Keep your phone in a purse, pocket, or bag to maintain a proper operating temperature if it's colder or hotter outside. In particular, avoid exposing the phone to temperatures higher than 95°F (35°C), which can permanently damage your battery capacity. (You may even get a temperature warning message on the phone noting that it needs to cool down before you can use it).

I experienced this during a recent trip to Italy, where temperatures hovered around the 104°F (40°C) mark: not only was the battery impacted, but some features of the phone were negatively impacted, too. Conversely, while the phone might be usable in freezing settings, you will notice a temporary decrease in battery life. Never leave it in the open on a hot or cold day, and avoid charging it in extreme temperatures. Instead, take it inside and charge it in a cool, dry spot.

11 Don't store away when fully charged or discharged

Charge up to 50 percent periodically

If you will be putting your phone aside for any length of time, like to use another device for travel or to keep it on hand for a child or other family member, it's important not to fully charge or discharge the battery before doing so. Charge it up to about 50 percent and try to keep it charged to this point until it's ready to be used again. (If you're keeping it long-term, give the battery a 50 percent charge every few months or so).

Avoiding fully discharging the phone will prevent the battery from going into a deep discharge state, eventually making it unable to hold a charge at all. Not storing it fully charged, meanwhile, will hopefully prevent the phone from losing some battery capacity and resulting in shorter battery life for the next time you use it (or for the next person who uses it).

12 Limit usage of wireless chargers

Wired is always best

Wireless chargers are tempting, especially since the latest iPhones have MagSafe and Qi charging compatibility. Wirelessly charging the phone is slower than wired charging and can also impact battery health in the long run. Using wireless charging can be convenient at times, so this isn't to say you should never use it. But stick to a wired charger whenever possible. Your phone will charge more quickly, and you'll help conserve battery health overall.

13 Use official Apple-branded or MFi-certified charging cables

Don't use cheap, no-name cables

Never buy cheap third-party cables to recharge your iPhone. In some cases, the cables are perfectly fine. But in others, they could not only damage the phone itself, but also the battery. Use caution and stick with original Apple-branded charging cables. If you want to go third-party to get something more unique, like a 2-in-1 cable that includes Lightning (for older iPhones) and USB-C (for newer ones and other devices), thicker braided cables, or other charging options, just make sure that it is MFi-certified.

MFi (Made for iPhone/iPad) is Apple's certification program and stamp of approval on an accessory like a cable or charger, confirming that it is safe to use and meets Apple's stringent standards. These cables and chargers might cost a bit more, but when it comes to battery and overall phone health, it's worth the extra bucks.

Keep your iPhone going

Even if you plan to upgrade your iPhone every few years, it's still important to maximize the life of the device. iPhones have great trade-in and resale value, or you might want to hand down an old phone to a friend or family member. If you plan to keep it for yourself, there's no reason your iPhone can't last for years to come. A battery replacement is inevitable eventually. But the more steps you take to care for battery health, the longer the battery will last. You can extend its lifespan so the phone is usable with its original battery for a long, long time.