Key Takeaways Always install Windows updates to keep your PC secure and running smoothly. It's for your own good!

Be cautious about downloading apps from shady websites to avoid malicious intent and protect your PC.

Regularly delete files you don't need, manage startup tasks, and use antivirus software to extend your PC's life.

It's always exciting when you buy a new PC and it runs faster than your old one and lets you do all kinds of things you couldn't do before. Indeed, hardware keeps evolving, and buying a new computer is the most effective way to get better performance. But if you want to keep your computer snappy, there are a few things you can do to keep things running smoothly as time goes on, so you don't have to start thinking about getting a new computer every year.

Some of these things may just be common sense, but many of them are easy to forget, or you might not even know you shoudl be doing them. So let's take a look at some things that help your PC stay in tip-top shape over time.

I know no one likes it, but it's good for you

Close

Let's get this one out of the way first, since I know it will likely anger some people. Dealing with Windows updates can definitely be a bit more annoying than fun, but they're there for a reason. The monthly updates for Windows help keep you protected from potential threats on the internet, fix bugs, and add new features, so they're generally a good thing.

Being proactive about installing WIndows updates is important, too. You sometimes see people complain about Windows prompting the user to restart or restarting a PC at an inconvenient time, but if you plan ahead, you can prevent that. Windows updates are released on the second Tuesday of every month, so if you want to avoid unexpected reboots, it's a good idea to check for updates at the end of that day or as soon as possible so you're not caught off guard. To check for updates, open the Settings app and choose the Windows Update section.

Related 5 reasons why you shouldn't ignore Windows updates Windows updates might be a bit annoying, but ignoring them is a bad idea.

8 Don't trust shady websites

Be careful what you install

One very important step in making sure your PC keeps running smoothly is to avoid installing things you can't trust. It's very easy to look up an app and find yourself on a website that has malicious intent, especially if what you're doing isn't exactly legal (piracy fans, beware).

Always make sure that when you're downloading an app, you're getting it from a reliable source. Most programs you want will have an official website you can trust, so go with that.

7 Uninstall apps you don't need

Don't let them just pile up there

Close

Computers often come with a lot of apps you're probably never gong to use. Some are installed by Microsoft itself, others are installed by the manufacturer of your PC. When you first get a new machine in your hands, it's a good idea to go through the list of apps that's already installed and remove anything you don't plan to ever use.

But that care is also important to have later down the line. Over time, we tend to install a lot of apps on our PCs, and many times, we're just trying something out and it's an app we never use again. Every few months, it's a good idea to go over your installed apps again to make sure you only have what you need. Having a lot of apps just hogs storage and, sometimes, other resources your PC needs to run more smoothly.

6 Use an antivirus

Don't risk losing your data