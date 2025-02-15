Most laptops come equipped with fans to help keep the device cool. These fans have variable speeds and only turn on when needed. Depending on the type of laptop you’re using, the fans may run silently or loudly (quieter fans are usually more expensive). Beyond fan quality, your laptop could be making noise because it’s being pushed to its limits (such as by playing demanding games) or due to underlying issues such as clogged vents, hardware problems, or outdated software. Here are six ways to make your laptop run more quietly.

Related 4 reasons I kept my old Windows laptop even with a new MacBook I got a new MacBook Air but i'll never let go of my Windows laptop

6 Clean your laptop’s vents and fan

Lint and dust can block airflow

It is important to prevent dust from accumulating in your laptop and to ensure adequate ventilation to reduce noise. Lint and dust can block airflow around the cooling fins, forcing the fan to work harder. Blocked air vents not only make your laptop’s fans run faster but can also cause serious performance issues by restricting airflow. That can lead to overheating, which puts stress on your processor, memory, and other hardware.

If your fan is constantly running or making weird, loud noises, clogged vents might be the problem. Use compressed air to clean out the vents and fan. Just make sure to turn off your computer and unplug it first. And whatever you do, don’t blow the dust out with your mouth. Moisture can wreck the delicate electronics inside.

5 Manage running programs

Too many programs can push your laptop to its limits

Reducing the workload on your CPU can help minimize fan noise. When your processor is under heavy load, it generates more heat, causing the cooling fan to work harder. If you notice excessive fan noise, checking for resource-intensive applications can help.

To do this, open Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Under the Processes tab, identify programs using a high percentage of CPU resources. Closing unnecessary applications can immediately reduce the heat output and help the fan run more quietly. Plus, some applications automatically start running in the background when you turn on your laptop, contributing to the problem. To prevent this, go to the Startup tab in Task Manager and disable non-essential programs.

Software can affect hardware

Outdated drivers or system software can make your laptop work harder than necessary, generating excess heat and increasing fan noise. Keeping your operating system and device drivers updated ensures that your laptop runs as efficiently as possible.

Start by checking for operating system updates. On Windows, go to Settings and select Windows Update to install any pending updates. On macOS, open System Settings, then select General and click Software Update.

Close

Updating your device drivers—especially your GPU and chipset drivers—can help optimize performance. You can do this through the manufacturer's website or your laptop’s device manager. The BIOS also plays a crucial role in power management and cooling.

3 Adjust power settings

Stick to the balanced power plan

Your laptop’s power settings can have a direct impact on its heat generation and fan noise. A high-performance power plan may push your CPU to its limits, increasing heat output. Adjusting your power settings can help keep temperatures in check and reduce excessive fan activity.

To do this, open the Control Panel and navigate to Power Options. Selecting a balanced or power-saver plan instead of a high-performance mode can help regulate power consumption. For more control, click Change Plan Settings and then Change Advanced Power Settings. Under Processor Power Management, lower the Maximum Processor State to around 80-90% to prevent your CPU from constantly running at full speed.

2 Use external cooling solutions

A cooling pad might do the trick