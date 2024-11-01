The GPU plays a vital role in many computers, being essential for running games and some professional workloads like video editing and 3D rendering. Getting the most out of your GPU isn't always just about letting Windows 11 manage everything by itself, though. You can improve your experience by using some apps to manage your GPU by changing performance, rendering, and power settings. Here are a few apps worth diving into to improve your experience.

3 Nvidia, AMD, or Intel apps

Use what you're given

All three major manufacturers of GPUs include apps that help you manage various GPU and graphics settings on a global or per-application level. AMD has the AMD Software, which lets you manage various capabilities, including changing performance settings for individual apps and games, overclocking your GPU, and manage other power settings and features.

Nvidia makes the Nvidia GeForce experience, which works in tandem with the Nvidia Control Panel. GeForce Experience has some options for optimizing the performance of specific games on your PC, and it can also manage some features for laptops like Battery Boost. The Nvidia Control Panel has some more advanced options, such as managing global 3D rendering settings. Nvidia is also working on a new Nvidia app that should simplify things a bit, including settings like voltage tuning and the ability to set performance and noise targets.

Finally, Intel is a relative newcomer, but Intel GPUs and processors also come with the Intel Arc Control app, which includes power and performance graphs and the ability to manage 3D settings per application and globally. It's not quite as in-depth as the other options, but it's still a good place to start.

2 HWiNFO

Monitor your GPU stats

Managing your GPU is as much about changing settings as it is about understanding them and their impact. HWiNFO is a very well-known app for monitoring every aspect of your PC. Not only does it identify all your components so you can be completely sure of what GPU you have and its specs, but it also includes advanced real-time monitoring.

HWiNFO presents information such as the temperature and hot spot temperature, voltage levels, temperature targets, fan speeds, PCIe link speeds, clock speeds for the GPU and the video memory, and much, much more. This information can help you keep an eye on temperatures and determine the effects of changing certain GPU settings when you're trying to tune performance for the best results.

1 MSI Afterburner

Advanced tuning for any GPU