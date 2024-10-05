I work from home and have done all my life. It works for me, but one downside was the struggle between separating work from play, particularly when it came to my PC. I didn't really have too much of a problem with the likes of Slack being on my phone, but my PC being constantly in "work mode" became a problem, and I worked over the years to fix it. These tips helped me to improve my work-life balance, and they'll definitely help you too.

6 Use a separate Windows install

This one is easy

I recently set up a Windows install just for gaming on my second SSD, and it's already gone a long way to improving my work-life balance. Now, when I reboot my PC, I can be away from work, actually entirely separated from it on my PC. I only keep my essential gaming-related applications on my second install, which means there are no work distractions, and I can truly "switch off" from work.

On top of that, if you're a gamer, you'll likely get performance benefits too. That's because you'll have fewer background programs running, and you can even debloat that Windows install like I did to get even more performance. A win-win for work-life balance, in my experience!

5 Use Chrome profiles

Keep your work browsing on another account

If you use Chrome and have a work email, you can use a Chrome profile with your work email so that you can again keep things separate. You can set it up so that your work email is its own Chrome profile, which has its own extensions, data, and browsing history. On the plus side, it'll integrate with your calendar too, so that if you have any upcoming meetings you'll actually see them on your new tab page and you can join them immediately.

Not only that, but you can set up work-related bookmarks and automated page openings when you open your work profile that you can't, or wouldn't want to, set up on your primary profile. Not only does it help you separate work from your normal life, it actually makes it so that you can make your work better, too.

4 Separate calendar

Don't keep your work stuff on your personal calendar

One of the easiest ways to draw a line between work and personal life is by keeping separate calendars. I use a dedicated work calendar for all my meetings, deadlines, and work-related tasks, and I keep my personal calendar completely free of that stuff. This way, I’m not constantly bombarded with work reminders when I’m trying to relax or plan personal events.

It’s really helpful because I can turn off work calendar notifications outside of work hours, and I won’t accidentally schedule personal things during a busy workday. Plus, it keeps things organized. My work calendar is full of meetings and projects, but my personal calendar is reserved for important personal plans or vacations. It’s a small tweak, but it goes a long way in maintaining a real separation between work and life.

3 Virtual desktops

Out of sight, out of mind

Virtual desktops are an underrated feature that can really help with managing work and life on the same machine. I’ve set up separate virtual desktops for different purposes—one for work, another for personal use, and even one just for side projects or hobbies. With virtual desktops, I can switch between environments with a quick swipe or shortcut, and each has its own set of open apps and windows.

What’s great is that I don’t have to mix my work tools with personal stuff like social media or entertainment. When I’m on my “work” desktop, it’s like I’m in a workspace, and when I switch to my “personal” desktop, I’m free from the sight of all those productivity apps. It’s a small thing, but it’s amazing how much this separation can improve your focus and your ability to truly relax when the workday ends.

2 Use productivity apps

Time trackers and more

Productivity apps, especially time trackers, are another great way to stay on top of work and personal tasks without burning out. I’ve been using productivity tools like Toggl and TickTick to monitor how I spend my time during the day and manage my tasks. With these apps, I can see exactly where my time goes, whether it’s meetings or distractions, and adjust my habits whe needed.

Not only that, but these apps help me set my own boundaries. For example, I set clear time limits for work sessions and get reminders to take breaks, and that's really important for avoiding burnout. You can also use these tools to track personal projects or hobbies, so they don’t get pushed aside by work tasks. It’s all about making sure your time is spent where it matters most.

Block distractions during personal and work-time

App blocking tools are a game-changer when it comes to maintaining a solid work-life balance. I can use tools like Cold Turkey or Freedom to block out apps and websites that are distractions during both work and personal time. For example, when I’m working, I block social media and gaming apps so that I don't even build associations between work and play. And when I’m off the clock, I do the reverse—I block work apps like email or Slack so I can fully disconnect.

The beauty of these tools is the customization. You can set up different block schedules for work hours, breaks, and evenings, so you’re not constantly fiddling with settings. This way, I can focus better during work hours, and when I log off, I know I’m not going to get dragged back into work mode just because I saw an email notification pop up.