Microsoft Excel is more than just a spreadsheet tool—it’s a productivity powerhouse. Whether you're crunching numbers, organizing data, or creating financial models, there are plenty of features and shortcuts to help streamline your workflow. Here are nine ways to supercharge your productivity in Excel and make the most of its capabilities.

9 Use keyboard shortcuts

Navigating Excel with a mouse can be slow. Mastering keyboard shortcuts allows you to work faster without needing to click through menus or move your hands away from the keyboard. Some of the most useful shortcuts include:

Command or Ctrl + C / Ctrl + V : Copy and paste

: Copy and paste Command or Ctrl + Z / Ctrl + Y : Undo and redo

: Undo and redo Command or Ctrl + Arrow keys : Quickly navigate across rows and columns

: Quickly navigate across rows and columns Option or Alt + =: Automatically sum a column or row

By learning these and others, you’ll dramatically cut down on repetitive tasks and boost your efficiency.

8 Leverage conditional formatting

Conditional formatting is a powerful tool to visually highlight important data. Instead of manually scrolling through long lists to find what you need, use this feature to automatically color-code your cells based on their value.

For example, if you’re tracking sales performance, you can use conditional formatting to highlight cells with revenue over a certain threshold in green and underperforming sales in red. This visual cue helps you instantly identify trends or areas that need attention.

7 Master Excel formulas

Formulas are the backbone of Excel’s power. While simple arithmetic like =SUM(A1:A10) is common, Excel also offers advanced functions that can do much more. Some essential formulas include:

VLOOKUP : Searches for a value in a table and returns related data from another column

: Searches for a value in a table and returns related data from another column IF Function : Executes a condition, such as “if sales are above $1000, mark as ‘High’, otherwise ‘Low’”

: Executes a condition, such as “if sales are above $1000, mark as ‘High’, otherwise ‘Low’” COUNTIF : Counts the number of cells that meet a specific condition

: Counts the number of cells that meet a specific condition TEXT Function: Formats numbers and dates as text

Taking the time to learn and will save you from manual calculations and data analysis.

Related 12 Excel functions everyone should know about Essential Microsoft Excel functions to streamline your everyday tasks

6 Automate tasks with macros

Macros are sequences of actions that can be recorded and replayed at any time. If you find yourself performing repetitive tasks, like applying the same filters or formatting repeatedly, a macro can handle that for you.

To get started, go to the View tab and select Macros > Record Macro. Once you've recorded your actions, you can replay them whenever needed. While advanced users might write VBA (Visual Basic for Applications) scripts to automate more complex tasks, recording simple macros is a great way to begin automating your workflow.

Related How to automate Microsoft Excel with macros Dive into the world of macros to stream your workflow with Excel

5 Pivot tables for quick data analysis

Pivot tables are one of Excel’s most powerful features for data analysis. They allow you to summarize large datasets by sorting, counting, and averaging without modifying the original data.

For example, if you have a list of sales transactions, you can quickly create a pivot table to see total sales per region or average sales by product. To create a pivot table, go to Insert > Pivot Table and select the data you want to analyze.

With pivot tables, you can analyze vast amounts of data in seconds, saving hours of manual sorting and calculation.

4 Split your screen for multitasking

When working with large spreadsheets, it can be tough to manage data across multiple rows and columns. Excel’s split-screen feature allows you to view different parts of your worksheet at the same time.

To activate this, go to View > Split. You can then scroll through different sections of the spreadsheet while keeping key rows or columns in view. This feature is particularly useful when comparing data across long datasets.

3 Use data validation for error-free data entry

If you’re working with a team or need to ensure that data entry follows a certain format, Excel’s Data Validation feature is your friend. You can restrict the type of data that can be entered into a cell—for example, only allowing numbers between 1 and 100 or limiting text inputs to specific values.

To apply this, go to Data > Data Validation and set your rules. This not only helps maintain clean data but also prevents errors that could lead to incorrect results down the line.

2 Take advantage of Excel templates

Close

If you’re considering starting from scratch, don’t reinvent the wheel. Excel offers a variety of templates for common tasks like budgeting, invoicing, and project tracking. These pre-built templates save time and come preloaded with useful formulas and formatting so you can hit the ground running. To find a template, go to File > New and browse the available template options. Templates can be customized to fit your needs and are great for jump-starting new projects.

Related 10 free time-saver Excel templates for busy professionals Level up your Excel game with these pro templates

1 Filter and sort data for better organization

Large datasets can quickly become overwhelming. Excel’s filtering and sorting features make it easy to sift through data and focus on what’s most important. You can filter rows to only show data that matches specific criteria, or sort rows alphabetically, numerically, or by date.

To filter data, select your dataset, go to Data > Filter and choose the conditions you want to apply. Sorting and filtering give you control over how data is presented and make it easier to find the information you need.

Excel can do almost anything you need it to

Excel’s vast array of features can seem intimidating at first, but by mastering a few key tools, you can significantly boost your productivity. From automating tasks with macros to leveraging the power of pivot tables and formulas, these tips will help you work smarter, not harder, in Excel. Start incorporating them into your workflow and watch your efficiency soar.