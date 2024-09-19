The rivalry between Slack and Microsoft Teams goes back to late 2016 when the Windows maker officially announced its ultimate collaboration app for organizations. Slack even released a full-page newspaper ad to welcome (and warn) Microsoft’s competition entering the messaging market. Despite entering the market later, Microsoft's Teams has significantly outpaced Slack in terms of user numbers. This achievement has sparked curiosity about how Teams managed this success and whether Slack will ever be able to surpass its rival.

In this post, we will discuss key reasons behind Microsoft Teams’ dominance, exploring how it leveraged Microsoft 365 integration, comprehensive features set, and smart positioning to outsmart Slack.

5 Seamless integration with Microsoft 365

A robust integration with Microsoft 365 apps and services is one of the biggest strengths of Teams over Slack. Current users of Outlook, OneDrive, Designer, Loop, and Office apps will find it delightful to use. For instance, you can easily access your OneDrive library from a single click within your Teams channels or private conversations. Outlook users can also compose and insert a Teams meeting invitation right from within the email app.

In addition to these flawless setups with existing Microsoft products, Teams also works well with the company’s other new-age solutions. If you are running out of ideas for your images, Microsoft Designer is just a click away from your chat menu. You can also share your Loop components in a Teams channel and keep everyone up to date about the project progress, meeting details, and more.

For instance, you can set up a Kanban board in Loop and embed it as a component (which can sync) within a Teams channel. This enables your colleagues to move, edit, and add new cards directly from the group chat without having to switch interfaces. It’s just one example of how well Teams works with existing Microsoft products.

Microsoft 365 is already a top productivity suite in the business world, positioning Teams as the preferred option for enhancing communication within an organization. Overall, Microsoft 365’s powerful integration with Teams is something Slack cannot replicate.

4 Comprehensive feature set

While Microsoft Teams was basic at launch, the software giant was quick to add new features to its collaboration software. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic (more on that later), Teams has received a steady stream of updates to meet the growing needs of home office workers.

Teams offers centralized document management with SharePoint and OneDrive integration, automated workflows, a number of meeting and webinar features like Together mode, mesh avatars, attendee reporting, virtual appointments, intelligent recap to deliver personalized summaries of meetings, speaker coach transcriptions, and more.

Microsoft’s trendy AI bot, Copilot, is available for Teams users, too. You can run different prompts to highlight discussions from last week or month, generate key takeaways, and do a lot more with the power of AI. Overall, Microsoft hasn’t left any stone unturned in terms of features.

One drawback for Slack was its reputation as merely a chat application. The company was slow to introduce advanced calling features, which diminished its attractiveness to businesses seeking an all-in-one solution.

3 Laser focus on enterprise and businesses

Ever since its introduction, Microsoft has been laser-focused on enterprises and large businesses. The company’s commitment to serving the enterprise market and its comprehensive range of features designed for large organizations have been key factors in its success, especially in surpassing Slack. The latter primarily targeted startups and small businesses, but never succeeded in cracking the enterprise market.

Microsoft Teams offers enterprise-grade security such as data loss prevention, multi-factor authentication, and end-to-end encryption. It has large-scale deployments and global reach, and also comes with centralized management for IT admins to ensure consistency across the organization.

There is also a feature called Walkie Talkie that offers push-to-talk (PTT) for instant communication for frontline workers in retail and healthcare industries. Other enterprise-specific add-ons include shift management, advanced calling features, integration with Dynamics 365, reporting and analytics to understand usage patterns, and more.

2 Strategic pricing and marketing

While there has been controversy around Microsoft bundling Teams on Windows and with its productivity suite, the strategy has surely worked for the software giant. The company offers Teams with Microsoft 365 Business plans, making it a viable and cost-effective way for businesses to access a comprehensive suite of productivity tools.

In contrast, Slack requires a paid subscription for its premium features, which may not be a suitable option for cost-conscious organizations. It’s sufficient to say that Teams has benefited from Mircosoft’s brand, reach, and strong grip on the enterprise market. It’s the most important factor behind Teams surpassing Slack in terms of user numbers, and this has even led to antitrust complaints against Microsoft.

1 The pandemic-driven shift to remote work

The COVID-19 was another defining moment for Microsoft Teams. With advanced video conferencing tools, Microsoft’s solution was well-poised to meet the growing demands of remote workers. In contrast to Slack, Teams swiftly went beyond chat and offered businesses the features they need for file sharing, task tracking, project management, and more.

The collaboration war is over

Microsoft Teams' rise from a latecomer to a leading force in collaboration tools will undoubtedly be a case study in the future. It will be interesting to see how Slack adapts and responds to the growing challenge set into motion by Teams. Check out our separate guide if you are looking for other productivity solutions for your home office setup.