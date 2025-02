If you have a small business and you're looking for ways to improve your technical infrastructure, a NAS is one of the best ways to do it. I've helped out a few businesses at this stage with one, as while all of their needs were different, the best solution across many of them was a NAS to store data for ease of access.

As a result, I've compiled this list of ways a NAS might help your business, so you can get an idea of why it may be useful in your case too.

3 Sharing files with a team

No file conflicts