Windows 11 is a very capable operating system that lets you do just about anything you want, but out of the box, it's not the most optimized experience to maximize your productivity. Thankfully, Windows is also a very flexible platform that can be greatly enhanced by third-party apps and even built-in customizations.

If you're looking to make the most out of your Windows 11 PC to work as fast and efficiently as possible, here are a few things you ought to try that will greatly improve your workflow.

8 Disable some startup tasks

It doesn't hurt to save resources

It may not seem like much, but having a bunch of apps that start with your system can slow things down quite a bit. A lot of the time, the tasks that start automatically with your system aren't things you need running at all times, and you might not even need them at all. For example, apps like OneDrive and Microsoft Teams all start with your PC, but if you don't use those services, they're totally useless.

I always recommend checking out the Startup section in Task Manager or in the Settings app to make sure you don't have more things running than you need. There's usually plenty of room to cut back, and you'll have more available resources for the things you do need in your workflow.

7 Use virtual desktops

Organize your workspace

Virtual desktops , or simply desktops, are a big feature in Windows 11 that allows you to organize your open apps into different spaces, so you can focus your attention on specific things at any given time. For example, you can have one virtual desktop where you're researching and taking notes about a particular topic, and a separate desktop for video or image editing projects. You may also want a virtual desktop for leisure, so you don't have distractions cluttering your screen while you work.

Organizing your apps into virtual desktops is a great way to ensure you can stay focused on the task at hand and still have everything you need to multitask available at a moment's notice. This feature has been in windows for a few years, but I still remember when it was added and it was a huge deal for a lot of people. You can access your virtual desktops by pressing Windows + Tab on your keyboard.

6 Keep your files organized

it's a waste of time to dig for them

When you're working on complex projects that require using a lot of files, such as video editing, it's extremely important to keep your files organized if you want to keep your project moving smoothly. Using generic names, throwing all your files in a random folder (or just keeping them in the Downloads folder), or having files scattered across different folders entirely are all things that will waste a ton of your time as you work because you constantly have to be browsing to find what you want at any given time. And if you need to move the project to a different place, it becomes that much harder to do so while keeping all your source media files.

Before you start on a project, create a folder structure for the files you're going to need, and establish a pattern for file names that you might be using. Organize them by dates or based on specific areas of the project you're going to be working on. Your needs will vary depending on what the project is, so the best thing you can do is just consider all the important variables you'll need to remember when using these files later.

5 Automate Do not disturb and Night light

Keep your focus and rest your eyes