The PC case has held systems together for decades and has only improved since they first came to market. To get to today, PC case manufacturers have had to innovate. What started as a purely functional means to protect sensitive components, the PC case has transformed into a fashion statement and piece of furniture. We'll look at some ways the popular brands have pushed the PC case forward (and not always for the best). Whether it's improved cable management, a case form factor that has been copied beyond belief, or natural materials, we'll cover it.

1 Cable management became a reality

When PC cases were plain metal boxes without any glass or plastic windows, cables could hang freely inside the case without a cause of concern. That was until PC owners began to take pride in how the inside of their system looked. Even without windows to peer into, cable management became almost necessary for building a PC. It not only looks good, but it also has a positive effect on internal airflow. Case makers started to work in channels and Velcro ties on the rear of the motherboard tray, but NZXT was among the first to innovate with tidier cabling.

It started with the NZXT S340, which had numerous fixed cable ties, but the H series took this to the next level. NZXT added cable channels that could take the thick ATX cable from the PSU, as well as all other connectors heading to the motherboard. It became easy to hide everything from view and create a neat-looking PC even when taken apart. Modern PC cases have all incorporated cable management, be it channels, numerous grommets, or fixed Velcro cable ties.

2 The attack of the O11 Dynamic clones

Lian Li O11 Vision

Ah, the O11 Dynamic PC case. When it first launched in 2018, Lian Li didn't know it opened the floodgates to a whole heap of similarly designed cases. That's because the O11 Dynamic (known as the PC-O11 back then) was incredibly well received by critics and the general public, causing other casemakers to take note — see the NZXT H9 as an example. It took the standard ATX mid-tower form factor, stretched the width, and compartmentalized the chassis to separate the PSU from the main area. Some thought it was a clever take on the Corsair Carbide Series Air 540.

Regardless, this allows the main section of the O11 Dynamic to host countless fans, larger AIO kit radiators, and even a custom open-loop cooling solution. The chassis was used for many showcase systems, as did social media influencers and gamers. Lian Li's O11 was everywhere and it's still being used for modern designs by other brands. I even used one for a while, followed by the H9 from NZXT, which is why I'm happy with a more standard affair from be quiet! or another name.

3 Turning down the sound

As PCs became increasingly more powerful, the components generated far more heat. Systems from the early 2000s may have gotten away with one or a few fans, but these days you can find CPUs thermal throttling even with the best AIO liquid cooling kits installed with a massive 360mm radiator. Case makers have had to adapt by creating more fan mounts, adding dust filtering to keep particles out, and altering the layout of the internal space so as not to restrict airflow. Like electric vehicles, modern PC cases are incredibly efficient for cooling, especially with all fan mounts populated.

be quiet! is one of the best names in the case-making business for thermal performance and acoustics. It's all in the name: be quiet! The German brand has been making cases and other PC hardware for decades and has worked on some of the best-performing mid-tower and full-tower cases. The be quiet! Dark Base Pro 901 is the king of cases, rocking excellent airflow, thermals, and low noise. It's well-built, performs well with the latest hardware, and has modular components to adjust how much sound emits from the case.

4 Using natural materials

This is where we are today. Companies are again looking at ways to add natural materials to the PC case and the most popular chassis with wood is the Fractal Design North. The PC case evolved from a simple means to keep your components away from dust to a piece of furniture. The home office has also transformed into a minimalist environment to match the rest of the abode. Looking at the front of the Fractal Design North, you'd be forgiven for assuming it was purchased at IKEA. Not only does it look great (and sustainable), but it's also a fantastic PC case.

We've seen a push into a more minimalist look for PC cases, allowing them to match surrounding aesthetics easily. Even the new Asus ProArt PA602 PC case, designed for creators and gamers with powerful components, is a sleek all-black chassis that combines many case innovations and improvements to create something special.

The future of PC cases

It's a challenge to conjure up some ideas about where we can go from here. We've already got multiple form factors, cases with natural materials, some of the best cable management, showcase designs, and open-air test benches. We could see a resurgence of beige sleeper cases with modern features implemented to improve airflow and the build process. This would provide those who prefer to hide powerful systems behind a seemingly mundane chassis choice. If I had to guess, l see more aluminum, glass, and whacky designs for brands to stand out.