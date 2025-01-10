Command Prompt (CMD) has been around since Windows NT, and almost everyone who uses Windows is familiar with it. It is a powerful CLI tool that allows you to interact with your computer using text-based commands instead of a graphical interface. CMD was introduced in the 1980s, while in 2006, Microsoft announced PowerShell, another CLI tool that’s not only cross-platform but also powerful enough to programmatically manage all modern Windows versions as well as a variety of other platforms. We discuss 6 ways PowerShell is better than CMD.

6 Cross-platform compatibility

It works on Mac, Linux, Windows, and more

One of PowerShell's standout features is its cross-platform compatibility. Unlike Command Prompt, which is restricted to Windows, PowerShell works on multiple platforms.

PowerShell's initial releases were Windows-only. However, as of version 6, PowerShell also supports macOS and Linux. Cross-platform compatibility is not aimed at replacing the native macOS and Linux shell experience but at facilitating collaboration in mixed-environment teams.

It’s worth noting that while PowerShell is available on various platforms, it doesn’t offer the same features everywhere. Some features behave differently or aren't available due to differences in .NET Core and platform-specific limitations. Microsoft made many other changes to improve the interoperability of PowerShell on non-Windows platforms.

5 Advanced language features

PowerShell uses a more advanced language

PowerShell uses a more advanced language than CMD. While Command Prompt sticks to basic commands with limited options, PowerShell lets you work with variables, loops, conditionals, and functions, making it possible to create more complex scripts. Commands in PowerShell, called cmdlets, follow a verb-noun format, which makes it easier to understand what each one does. For example, to list the files in a folder:

PowerShell cmdlet: Get-ChildItem C:\Users\Documents

CMD command: dir C:\Users\Documents

You can run each cmdlet on its own, but the real magic happens when you combine them to get things done. Thanks to PowerShell’s use of pipes, you can pass the output from one cmdlet straight into the next, letting you chain them together for more powerful tasks.

4 Enhanced redirection options

It lets you pipe the output of one command into another

CMD supports basic output redirection, like reading from and writing to a file, but it lacks the advanced redirection options that most modern shell interpreters offer. PowerShell, on the other hand, has much more powerful redirection capabilities. One key feature is the ability to pipe the output of one command into another. For example, if you want to list all the services that are currently running on your system using PowerShell, you can type:

Get-Service | Where-Object {$_.Status -eq "Running"}

This command will only show the services that are actively running, making it easy to filter the output in a way CMD can't.

3 Object-oriented output

PowerShell outputs objects that can be arranged in multiple ways

One of the key differences between PowerShell and Command Prompt is how they handle output. CMD outputs plain text, while PowerShell outputs objects that can be arranged in multiple ways — as tables, lists, and CSV files. This means that instead of dealing with text strings, you can easily interact with and manipulate the properties of objects directly.

For example, to list processes in PowerShell as a table:

Get-Process | Format-Table -Property Name, Id, CPU

This command formats the output as a table, showing the process name, ID, and CPU usage.

Another example, to export a list of services to a CSV file:

Get-Service | Export-Csv -Path C:\services.csv -NoTypeInformation

This command exports the list of services into a CSV file, making it easy to analyze or share the data.

2 Seamless integration with Microsoft services

It integrates with services like Azure, Active Directory, and more

PowerShell integrates seamlessly with Microsoft services like Azure, Active Directory, and Office 365. This makes it a go-to tool for system administrators managing large-scale environments or cloud infrastructure. CMD doesn’t have any native support for Microsoft’s online services or cloud tools. Since it doesn’t support modules, you’d need to rely on third-party scripts or tools to connect to these services

1 Full access to .NET libraries

Powershell can even support advanced scripting scenarios

Unlike Command Prompt, which offers limited access to system functions, PowerShell has full access to .NET libraries. This allows you to connect to and manage databases, work with web applications and APIs, handle complex file operations, and parse or manipulate data formats like JSON and XML. This integration also enables PowerShell to support advanced scripting scenarios, such as automating cloud services, building custom tools, and even creating GUIs for scripts.

PowerShell is the way to go

Everything CMD can do, PowerShell can do too, and then some. PowerShell includes cmdlets for nearly every administrative task you might need. It might feel a bit overwhelming if you’re just starting out, but once you get the hang of the scripting language, it can save you loads of time. We’ve also put together a list of other PowerShell commands and scripts worth checking out. If you’re using a Mac, take some time to learn how to use the Terminal on macOS.