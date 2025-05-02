A Network Attached Storage (NAS) system is often the central hub for home and enterprise users to store and manage their data. But what happens when disaster strikes — when data itself is at stake? Whether it’s ransomware, hardware failure, or an internal breach, the event could turn into a catastrophe if you are unprepared. While no storage system is entirely foolproof, you can mix prevention measures with rapid response and the right tools to make recovery faster and far less painful.

Here is everything you need to know about the preventive steps to keep your NAS safe in the first place, as well as what you can do to expedite post-incident recovery and maintain your data and sanity intact.

6 Prep up your NAS and manage access controls

Get the basics right and you’ll be sorted