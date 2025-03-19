Using a screen for extended durations is practically necessary for work and recreation. It usually takes a toll on your health and, most importantly, leads to eye strain and the associated discomfort of irritation, headaches, and dry eyes. While Windows 11 already has specific features to help reduce strain, you can take a few simple steps irrespective of the device you spend time staring at.

Prolonged screen time is often impossible to avoid, but these five tips could help you combat tiredness and eye strain while using a laptop or a desktop. They are useful at home, in office spaces, and in most other settings where you would use a PC.

5 Balance ambient lighting

It's all in the space you're using

The lighting in the space you use for work or recreation is essential to determining how strained you'll feel after a few hours. There's a reason why movie theaters don't switch to pitch darkness, and you can't enjoy Batman while lazing in a sunny park. The importance of controlled ambient light is compounded if you're doing color-sensitive work like editing photos or color-grading video footage.

A few rules of thumb are to avoid working in total darkness or using a screen with lights pointed directly at your monitor. The latter causes glare, and monitor light bars are a great alternative to conventional desk lamps for this reason alone. Moreover, light sources within your field of vision can be distracting, too, like the setting sun visible through a window or an incorrectly angled showcase spotlight. At home and work, you can adjust these lights or your seating position accordingly.

When buying new lighting, prefer diffused LED strips or window curtains/blinds that diffuse daylight instead of blocking it out entirely. Overall, you don't want a sharp contrast between your display and how well-lit the room is. If you haven't tried it yet, setting up bias lighting behind your display can also help reduce strain, even if it is monotone and dimmable.

4 Calibrate display brightness to ambient lighting

Accuracy is all-important