Do you have a new laptop on your wishlist? Or maybe it's even a brand-new MacBook? Whatever it is, one way to save money on buying new tech is to sell off your old devices. You can turn that old laptop into cold hard cash. After all, you probably own the "older" version of whatever it is you want to buy.

There are just so many ways you can do this in 2023, and as a tech reviewer myself, I tend to sell my unwanted items in five different ways.

5 Sell it on eBay

Easy and safe

One way that I always resell my old laptops and accessories like keyboards, mice, and headsets is through eBay. It takes a lot of work since this website is auction-based, and you have to compile the listing yourself. You have to take photos of the product, determine the value to set a competitive price that you know it'll sell at, manage the listing, and then pack and ship the item yourself, but in the end, things always pay out.

You'll get payments straight to your bank account for that old tech item you didn't need. Of course, there are some downfalls since there tend to be scammers who might never pay. But eBay always supports the seller and will be happy to assist. I've sold tons of old laptops on eBay through this method, making over $3,000 over three or so years. The trick is always to avoid selling to people with low ratings and keep an eye on your auction closely to cancel the bids of unknown buyers with bad intent.

4 Reselling at local computer repair stores or pawn shops

Do it the old-school way

When I have a rough time selling items on eBay, I'll go to local shops. Pawn shops are a good option, though they might sometimes be picky about what they buy and sell. If you can't find a pawn shop, there are many computer repair stores or mom-and-pop electronics stores that buy back old tech items.

I live in New York City, and one of my favorite places to go to sell my old computers and tablets is a shop called Computer Overhauls. You can find similar ones by just doing a simple Google search for "electronic buyback."

The process of selling to these stores is easy. Bring your item to them in person, have them inspect and quote it, and then accept the payment after you provide your ID and fill out the paperwork. Payouts might not always be the best, but it is a quick way to earn cash if you have issues with eBay.

3 Selling on Facebook Marketplace or other apps

Meet strangers and sell your tech

Another method I've used is Facebook Marketplace. This operates a bit like eBay since you can take pictures of your items, but then you complete transactions with real-life Facebook users and get paid. It's not something for everyone since there's a human aspect, and you never know if the person you're getting involved with might have bad intentions. It's good to make sure the person you're buying from has a legitimate Facebook profile and has good ratings.

If you're not on Facebook, you can also try similar services and apps. Offerup lets you buy and sell items locally and meet up to complete the transaction. There's also Swappa, which works almost like eBay since you can list the item, and there are rules in place to ensure that both buyer and seller are fairly treated.

2 BuyBack World or Jay Brokers

Select, ship, and get paid

Though this might seem like an ad, I assure you that two of the top electronics buyers that I turn to are BuyBack World and Jay Brokers. You simply create and account, select the items you want to sell, and ship them out to them. Buy Back World or Jay Brokers will send you a shipping label, and all you have to do is box up the item and send it to them with USPS or UPS. After they receive the item and inspect it, you'll get paid for the item with the method you've selected, either check or PayPal.

These websites are extremely reputable and have high ratings with the Better Business Bureau, so there's little chance of getting scammed. Over the years, I've sold my Pixel Tablet, my Surface Duo, and a few other items to these websites, and it has always been a smooth and easy process, with trade-in values being very competitive.

1 Trade in your tech through Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, or Microsoft

Send it back straight to the source!

However, the top way to resell tech to make money is by sending it back to the source it came from. Many popular retailers offer trade-in programs. Amazon, for example, lets you trade in certain items and get paid with an Amazon Gift card. Best Buy also offers a similar program, giving you a gift card in exchange. Apple and Microsoft, meanwhile, will pay you back with credit for the purchase of new items. Just keep in mind that the value of items might fluctuate over time, and you might not always get high dollars. But if you don't want to deal with any of the other methods, this is the way to go since you'll be provided with shipping labels and everything you need to get paid.

Really great during the holidays

Shopping for electronics and top tech items can get expensive quickly, which is why selling and trading in old tech is critical. During the busy Black Friday and holiday shopping season, getting rid of your old items is a great way to tack on additional savings. I've been using all of these methods for over five years, and it's never failed me. I've saved thousands of dollars, let go of old items, and dressed my home of junk in favor of all the latest gear instead.