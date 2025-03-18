The RTX 5090 is too expensive, and I'm not going to argue on that point. Spending $2,000 on a graphics card doesn't make sense for the vast majority of people, regardless of if it's the fastest graphics card you buy. That's especially true if you're only focused on gaming, where lower-end cards and tools like upscaling and frame generation can offer a great experience for significantly less money.

But there are a few situations where the RTX 5090 is worth the money. You need the cash to spare and a good bit of luck with restocks or Nvidia's Verified Priority Access program, but if you can find an RTX 5090 for the list price and you plan on using the card for more than gaming, there isn't another GPU that can touch it right now.

4 It's a monster when it comes to AI workloads

32GB is the best you can get on a consumer GPU right now

There's a reason Nvidia is beating the AI drum, and it's not just the company's stock price. The RTX 5090 is the best of the best when it comes to both computer vision models and large language models (LLMs), often surpassing a 50% increase in performance compared to last-gen's RTX 4090.

For LLMs, Phoronix's testing on Linux showed a massive 58% uplift in tokens per second with both Mistral and Llama 3.1 compared to the RTX 4090, far exceeding the generational uplift that Nvidia offered between the RTX 3090 and RTX 4090. AI researcher Nikolay Falaleev also tested the card with computer vision models, finding around a 44% uplift in training and inference performance. However, Falaleev speculates that the architecture is better optimized for models dominated by matrix multiplication, as they saw a much higher performance uplift.

This ignores the RTX 5090's VRAM capacity and massive memory bandwidth. It's the only consumer card available with 32GB of GDDR7, allowing you to speed up training with larger batch sizes. VRAM is king for AI models, and the RTX 5090 is winning that battle.

3 It gives you a peek into the next frontier of gaming

Assuming you pair it with an equally powerful monitor

The RTX 5090 is overkill for gaming, and I'm not going to back down on that point. It's not going to make your games more fun to play, and with plentiful upscaling and frame generation tools floating around, you can get a smooth, high-end experience for a lot less money. However, the RTX 5090 is the only card that can achieve what feels like a next-gen gaming experience, assuming you have all the extras you need to fully realize that experience.

It excels in games like Alan Wake 2, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Black Myth: Wukong, where you max out real-time path tracing and use DLSS Multi-Frame Generation (MFG) to saturate a 4K display running at 240Hz. It's admittedly a narrow field of games, and it certainly won't make them any more enjoyable to play through. But it looks pretty, that's for sure.

The RTX 5090 only makes sense if you understand that prestige gaming experiences are few and far between. In most games, you'll get blistering performance far exceeding what modern monitors are capable of. If you're willing to invest in those gaming experiences when they crop up, however, the RTX 5090 might be worth it.

2 There isn't another GPU as powerful for rendering

Make your expensive GPU pay for itself

Unless you want to be on the bleeding edge of gaming experiences, the RTX 5090 isn't worth the money. However, if you're investing in a GPU for professional work, it can easily pay for itself. It tops the charts in most creator apps, but there's one particular area where the RTX 5090 excels — rendering.

That shouldn't be surprising, considering this a gaming GPU, but it's important to note. In creative apps like Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve, you'll see a performance bump, but it's not as large as what you see in offline rendering apps. As you can see in Puget Systems' testing, the RTX 5090 absolutely smokes everything else in offline renderers like V-Ray and Blender, offering close to a 40% performance improvement over the RTX 4090. Anything older or weaker isn't even in the conversation.

You don't need to write off Nvidia's DLSS features, either. Game engines like Unity and Unreal support DLSS Frame Generation and Super Resolution to speed up your workflow, and Puget's testing shows a strong lead for the RTX 5090 in game development workflows. There are also renderers like Chaos Enscape and 3D modeling applications like Autodesk VRED that support DLSS features.

This is probably the best justification for spending more on the RTX 5090. If you work in a professional field where you need top-notch motion graphics and rendering performance, you'll probably make back the price quickly.

1 You can fit one in a small form factor PC

But only if you score a Founder's Edition model

Although two slots were all you needed for a flagship GPU in generations past, that hasn't been the case for the past several years. However, a clever redesign of the Founder's Edition models for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 allowed Nvidia to slim them down to just two slots. Unfortunately, Nvidia's board partners haven't been able to recreate such a design. But if you're lucky enough to get your hands on an RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 Founder's Edition, you can pack it into a proper small form factor PC.

It may consume a ton of power, but the RTX 5090 feels downright petite compared to its power. That's because Nvidia designed the card's cooler. Air properly flows through the GPU, unobstructed by a GPU backplate. The fact that Nvidia's board partners are still releasing massive coolers on the RTX 5090 is a testament to the excellent thermal design.

The RTX 5090 is niche, but it's not irrelevant

I want to cap this off how I started — the RTX 5090 isn't for most people and certainly isn't for everyone. You have to be in the market to spend over $1,000 on a GPU in the first place, and even then, it might not be worth it, depending on how you plan to use the card. There are a few places where it does make sense to spend up, though.I don't like how expensive graphics cards have become any more than the next guy. But if you have the budget to spare and the applications to justify, the RTX 5090 is one heck of a graphics card.