Network-attached storage (NAS) devices have two main purposes: to simplify data storage and ensure that your files remain accessible for the entire team across all their devices. While they offer excellent transfer speeds and reliability on a local network, they should be equally robust for remote access. Many of the top NAS enclosures provide multiple ways to achieve this. However, opening up your NAS to the internet can expose it to prying eyes and numerous security threats. Fortunately, there are secure ways to access your NAS from anywhere in the world without compromising data integrity.

These are a few measures you can take to minimize your NAS’s exposure to online threats.

6 Best practices for remote NAS access

Sometimes, basic housekeeping can do wonders

You can avoid most of the risks of exposing your NAS to the internet by adopting standard security practices. For starters, ensure that all admin accounts on your NAS use custom usernames rather than the default ones. This step prevents bad actors from guessing usernames with admin privileges, whether remotely or locally. Combine this with strong, lengthy passwords and two-factor authentication (2FA) to significantly reduce the likelihood of unauthorized NAS access.

Opening a NAS for remote access sometimes requires opening ports and adding forwarding rules to your router. This is often a major vulnerability, leading to compromised NAS devices and data loss. To prevent this, regularly check and close any unnecessary ports, and configure your NAS’s firewall to allow only trusted devices. Many NAS operating systems also include tools for monitoring access logs; periodically review these logs to spot any unusual activity.

Finally, as with all tech, keeping your NAS’s software and installed apps up to date reduces the risk of hackers exploiting security vulnerabilities.

Many NAS makers, such as QNAP and Synology, provide in-built utilities designed for users looking for a straightforward remote access solution. Tools like QNAP’s myQNAPcloud Link and Synology’s QuickConnect offer a plug-and-play option for accessing your NAS without delving into complex configurations. These services tie your NAS to an online account — QNAP or Synology, in this case — allowing you to log into your NAS from anywhere.

Some users worry about the security of these tools, as a compromised Synology or QNAP account could lead to unauthorized NAS access. However, by following the security best practices mentioned earlier, you can mitigate this risk. Moreover, using a first-party tool offers the added advantage of trust because the NAS manufacturer manages these services, not a third party.

It’s worth noting that tools like myQNAPcloud Link and QuickConnect route traffic through their servers, which may result in slower transfer speeds. These solutions are best suited for transferring small files or remotely monitoring admin settings.

4 Use third-party remote desktop apps

Trusted third-party solutions to the rescue

Source: AnyViewer

Remote desktop tools such as TeamViewer, AnyDesk, and AnyViewer offer robust and trusted alternatives to first-party solutions for accessing your NAS remotely. TeamViewer is by far the most popular choice for managing PCs remotely, but the other two options aren’t that far behind. And you can use these tools to access and control NAS devices, too.

To set up these tools, you need to install the app on both your NAS and client devices. Many of these apps add extra security layers, such as additional passwords, ensuring only authorized users gain access. Once configured, you can monitor logs, update settings, and transfer files as though you were on the local network. However, these apps cap transfer speeds depending on your subscription tier, so you may find that transferring large files over the internet takes a while.

AnyDesk and TeamViewer are excellent choices for businesses managing multiple NAS devices, though they require a subscription. AnyViewer is a more cost-effective option for personal or small business use with its comparatively lower monthly fee.

3 Set up a reverse proxy server

What if you could hide your NAS’s true location?

A reverse proxy is basically an additional intermediary server between your NAS and client devices. This server actually receives your requests from the internet and then relays them to the NAS, masking the NAS’s actual location and enhancing security. Tools like Nginx and Traefik allow you to set up a reverse proxy, even enabling custom domains to access your NAS. This configuration makes it harder for intruders to locate your device on the internet and target it.

Using a reverse proxy offers flexibility and additional security features, such as SSL/TLS certificates (for encrypted connections) and the ability to manage a large number of devices. Depending on your requirements, you can scale this system quite a bit by adding multiple proxy servers and hop points. This system can also be used to distribute incoming requests to several network storage units for better resource utilization.

This is why using reverse proxies is complex to set up and may require an IT professional, making it better suited for larger organizations. Those with more basic needs, like for homes or small businesses, should consider the alternative methods mentioned on this list.

2 Make the most of Dynamic DNS (DDNS)

Simplifying remote access with dynamic IPs

Remote NAS access typically requires a static IP address, which is readily available to businesses through ISPs, but may not always be feasible for home users. Dynamic DNS (DDNS) addresses this challenge by allowing you to use your NAS even with a dynamic IP with your home internet. This benefits applications that need an uninterrupted connection to the NAS, such as surveillance or running an email server.

Most NAS manufacturers provide built-in DDNS options, such as yourname.synology.me from Synology. Alternatively, third-party DDNS services offer enhanced security thanks to an address that is even harder to guess.

Once you set up your DDNS, you can connect to your NAS using the assigned address. To ensure secure connections, obtain an SSL certificate. Depending on your use case, such as WebDAV or file access, you may need to open specific ports on the router, which is why DDNS may not suffice on its own. For enhanced security, you should pair it with strict firewall rules, strong passwords, and a VPN for remote connection (more on that in the next section).

1 VPN is your best pal

The ultimate security solution