Improving productivity is always a good idea, whether you’re at home or work. No one likes wasting time or spending more time on a task than they really need to. We’ve tried many different ways to boost productivity, from using the right apps to help with task and time management to using the Pomodoro technique to help you stay focused.

But there’s something else you might not have thought of: changing up your computer hardware can actually make you more efficient. It’s true—using the right tools for the job is always a productivity booster, and that applies to your computer, too. Let me show you a few ways a single-board computer (SBC) can help you get more done.

Related 7 reasons an SBC could replace your desktop computer While some people need all the power a desktop PC offers, an SBC could replace your desktop computer if your needs are more basic.

Automate your home and repetitive tasks

Enhance home automation and productivity with a customizable SBC

Want to make your home smarter and save time? Look no further than an SBC like the Raspberry Pi. You can connect it to smart devices and control everything from lighting and heating to security systems and appliances. Imagine waking up to a perfectly set thermostat or turning off all the lights when you leave. You can also set up your SBC to water your plants automatically. This level of automation saves time and reduces energy consumption and utility costs.

But SBCs aren’t just for home automation. They’re also great at handling repetitive digital tasks that would otherwise waste your time. You can set up scripts to perform regular system backups, update software, organize files, or process data at scheduled intervals. For example, an SBC can automatically download and sort your emails, filter out spam, or generate and email daily reports. By delegating these routine tasks to an SBC, you free up your main computer and personal time for more important things, which means you’ll be more productive.

The best part? SBCs are super customizable. You can add sensors and modules to make them do even more. You can set up motion detection, environmental monitoring, or even personalized notification systems. Their affordability and flexibility make them ideal solutions for both simple and complex automation projects. So, why not create a more efficient and convenient living or working environment?

Run your own dedicated servers

Boost your productivity with budget-friendly, energy-efficient servers

Close

Setting up your own dedicated servers using SBCs can be a game-changer for your productivity. Imagine having complete control over your data and configurations without relying on anyone else. This autonomy makes your environment extremely secure and customizable, allowing you to optimize performance and access your resources whenever you need them.

And guess what? SBCs are also a budget-friendly and energy-efficient way to set up servers. They use less power and take up less space, making them perfect for home offices or small businesses with limited resources. Even though they’re small, modern SBCs are packed with power. They can handle all sorts of server tasks, from hosting your personal websites and blogs to managing home automation systems or running continuous integration pipelines for software development.

But here’s the best part: running your own servers on an SBC is a great way to learn and grow as a tech person. It gives you hands-on experience with server administration, networking, and cybersecurity, which can be immensely valuable for your personal or professional career. So, why not give SBCs a try and see how they can transform your productivity and tech skills?

Improve your tech skills

Enhance those tech skills with hands-on SBC projects and a supportive community

SBCs are a fantastic way to boost your tech skills. They’re like hands-on labs where you can learn and experiment with all sorts of computing. You’ll get to play with programming, hardware, networking, and operating systems. For instance, setting up an SBC means learning how to install operating systems, set up peripherals, and sometimes even solder components. That’s a great way to learn about computer hardware.

SBCs are also great for learning new programming languages and software development. You can write scripts, build apps, or even contribute to open-source projects. The limited resources of an SBC force you to be efficient and optimize your code, which is valuable in any tech field. Plus, you can experiment with different projects like building robots, setting up home automation, or creating IoT devices. That’ll broaden your skills and knowledge in a bunch of other areas.

Another aspect makes the SBC even easier to benefit from. There’s a massive community of people who use SBCs. They’re always sharing tutorials, forums, and collaboration opportunities. Engaging with this community can help you solve problems, learn from others, and stay up-to-date with the latest tech trends. So, keep challenging yourself with new projects on your SBC, and you’ll be a tech pro in no time.

Enjoy more cost-effective computing

Affordable, energy-efficient SBCs make computing more flexible and accessible

SBCs are a great way to get into computing without breaking the bank. They’re extremely affordable and can do a lot of cool stuff, from simple projects to running servers or automating your home. This means you can experiment and innovate without spending a ton of money, making tech more accessible to everyone, from hobbyists to students and professionals.

But SBCs aren't just cheap; they’re also energy-efficient. They use much less power than regular desktop computers or servers, which means you’ll save on electricity bills, especially if you use them for long periods. For example, using an SBC as a media server or a home automation hub can save you a lot of money compared to using a regular PC for the same things.

Not only that, but SBCs are also small and simple. You don’t need a bunch of expensive peripherals and accessories. Many SBCs come with built-in features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPIO pins, so you can connect to other devices without having to buy extra stuff. Using SBCs lets you get the most out of your computing and set up your home office without spending a fortune.

Tailor your SBC to the task it’s used for

Optimize your computer with custom software and hardware for targeted tasks

Customizing your SBC for a specific task can boost efficiency and productivity. By choosing the right operating system and software, you ensure the SBC only does what it needs, making it run faster and use less power. For example, if you’re setting up a network router or firewall, you might install a simple Linux distribution with networking tools like pfSense or OpenWrt. This way, you won’t have to worry about fancy graphical interfaces that waste processing power.

Hardware customization is also essential. You can set up GPIO pins to talk to specific sensors or devices, using your SBC as an integral part of projects like environmental monitoring or robotics. You can also adjust settings like clock speeds or power management to make sure the SBC can handle demanding tasks or run efficiently in low-power situations. For instance, if you’re building a media center, you might want to overclock the CPU to make it run faster. But if you’re just logging data, you might want to underclock it to save power.

By customizing both the software and hardware of your SBC, you create a specialized tool ideally suited for its purpose. This focused customization not only makes the SBC run faster and use less power, but it also makes your workflow more manageable and efficient. Thus, you can concentrate on your projects without getting distracted by unnecessary features or limitations.

Enhance your home or office network infrastructure

Use SBCs to strengthen network security, scalability, control and monitoring

Source: Unsplash Source: Unsplash

Integrating SBCs into your home or office network can take your setup to the next level. Using an SBC as a dedicated router or firewall gives you complete control over your network traffic and security. For example, you can install software like pfSense or OPNsense on an SBC to manage firewall rules, VPN connections, and bandwidth allocation. This way, you can create a secure and efficient network environment.

SBCs can also be your network’s secret weapon for monitoring. You can keep a close eye on your network’s performance by running network analysis software like Nagios or Zabbix on an SBC. You can track usage patterns, detect unusual activity, and quickly fix any issues. This proactive approach to network management means less downtime and more productivity.

But SBCs don’t stop there. They can also extend your network’s capabilities by hosting services like DNS and DHCP servers or even acting as lightweight web servers for internal applications. Their low power consumption and compact size make them perfect for continuous operation without adding any extra stress to your infrastructure. Integrating SBCs into your network setup creates a flexible and scalable system tailored to your specific needs.

The tiny SBC can bring colossal productivity gains

I’m sure it sounded unbelievable at first that a computer the size of a deck of playing cards might be so helpful in boosting your productivity. However, their low price point allows you to inexpensively implement tools that help automate your home and tasks, streamline your network, and even consume less electricity.

When you also consider the benefits of a single-task computer free of distractions or the cost-effective tech learning tool you get with an SBC, it’s obvious there are many ways these little computers can make big changes in how productive you are.