The mini PC is versatile and cost-effective for various computing tasks, and it offers a compact form factor and a lower price point than traditional desktop computers. On the other hand, single board computers (SBCs) like the Raspberry Pi, BeagleBone, or Odroid are compact and cost-effective computing platforms that integrate all the components of a computer onto a single circuit board. An SBC can often replace the mini PC in various scenarios because of its versatility, lower power consumption, and affordability. Here are some ways you can replace a mini PC with an SBC.

1 Replacing a desktop mini PC for basic computing tasks

Modern SBCs are ideal for surfing the web, email, and more

Single-board computers (SBCs) have come a long way and can now do most of the things a desktop mini PC can. Modern SBCs, like the Raspberry Pi 5, have enough power, memory, and connections to handle everyday tasks like web browsing, email, word processing, and watching videos. They even run full-fledged operating systems like Linux, allowing you to enjoy a proper desktop environment.

One of the best things about using an SBC as a desktop replacement is its low price and small size. SBCs are usually more affordable than mini PCs, so they’re an excellent choice for people or schools who don’t want to spend much money. They’re also easy to set up in small spaces and don’t use much electricity, so you’ll save money on your energy bill.

SBCs might not be as fast as more powerful mini PCs or desktops, but they’re perfect for people who don’t need super-fast performance. They have many ports and wireless connections, so you can easily connect them to other devices like monitors, keyboards, and mice. An SBC is a great way to save money and energy for basic tasks.

2 Used as a home media center

The SBC can offer tremendous flexibility for digital media storage and streaming

Switching from a mini PC to a SBC as your home media center is a smart and budget-friendly move. Modern SBCs have powerful processors and enough RAM to handle high-definition video playback and streaming services, plus they usually have HDMI outputs for easy TV connections and support for audio interfaces, so they blend well with your existing home theater system.

Installing media center software like Kodi, Plex, or Jellyfin allows an SBC to manage and play various media formats, organize your libraries, and stream content from online services like Netflix or YouTube. These platforms have user-friendly interfaces and customizable options to improve your viewing experience. Plus, you can use external storage to save your media files and connect it directly to the SBC.

SBCs are small and don’t use much power, so they’re an energy-efficient and unobtrusive choice for a media center. You can hide them behind a TV or set up a simple, minimalist system. And the best part? SBCs are much cheaper than mini PCs, so you can get a fully functional home media center without breaking the bank. You’ll still have all the same features and performance for everyday entertainment.

3 For retro gaming and other emulation tasks

Bring back the joy of those classic arcade and vintage console games in a tiny package

If you’re into retro gaming and emulation, using an SBC is a fantastic way to replace a mini PC. It’s super compact, affordable, and won’t hurt your performance. Modern SBCs can emulate classic gaming consoles like the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, PlayStation, and more without problems. You can install emulation platforms like RetroPie, Lakka, or Batocera Linux to turn your SBC into a dedicated retro gaming console with a user-friendly interface and controller support.

One of the best things about using an SBC for emulation is its size. You can easily put it in your entertainment setup or build a custom handheld gaming device. SBCs also use less power than mini PCs, making them more energy-efficient and cheaper to run. They don’t get too hot, so they don’t need much cooling, making them quieter.

SBCs are also really affordable, so you can get into retro gaming without breaking the bank. There’s a massive community of people who help with SBCs, so it’s easy to set them up and customize them. You can easily add more storage and connect to other devices to make your SBC even more powerful. SBCs are a great way to experience classic gaming nostalgia without spending a lot of money.

4 Managing home automation and IoT accessories

Turn your home into a modern, automated haven

If you’re looking for a smart home setup that’s both practical and efficient, consider using an SBC instead of a mini PC. These credit-card-sized computers have the power and connectivity you need to run a central hub for your smart home. They can run platforms like Home Assistant, OpenHAB, or Domoticz, which allow you to monitor and control all your IoT devices, from smart lights and thermostats to security cameras and sensors.

One of the best things about SBCs is their GPIO pins. These pins let you connect directly to hardware components, making adding custom sensors and actuators to your system easy. This means you can create more personalized and advanced automation setups that might be too complicated or expensive with a mini PC.

SBCs are also compact and don’t use much power, so they can run continuously without costing you a lot of energy. Plus, a vast community of people use SBCs, so you’ll find plenty of resources online to help you set them up, troubleshoot issues, and expand your system.

5 An educational tool for computing and more

The SBC is ideally suited for learning programming, electronics, robotics and more

Using an SBC as an educational tool for programming, electronics, and robotics is a fantastic way to learn hands-on and on a budget. SBCs like the Raspberry Pi or BeagleBone are specifically designed for learning purposes. They allow students and hobbyists to build and experiment with cool projects. They support various programming languages like Python, Scratch, and C++, making them great for teaching coding basics and more advanced topics.

As we mentioned above, the GPIO pins can also connect sensors, motors, LEDs, and other cool stuff to create interactive projects. It’s like having a real-life lab where you can experiment and learn about electronics and how they work together. In robotics education, SBCs can be the robot’s brains, processing sensor inputs and controlling actuators. It’s like having a robot sidekick that helps you learn about robotics concepts.

SBCs are also super affordable and easy to get your hands on, while being extremely versatile and easy to use, even for beginners. You’ll find plenty of online communities and resources available to help you learn and get started, too. By using SBCs instead of mini PCs, educators and students can have a more interactive and immersive learning experience that helps bring theory to life.

6 Used as a home web server or NAS server

Ditch the cloud in favor of your own, courtesy of the SBC

SBCs are a great way to set up a home web server or Network-Attached Storage (NAS) server. They’re more affordable than mini PCs and have the power and network skills to handle web hosting tasks. You can install server software like Apache, Nginx, or Lighttpd to host your personal websites, blogs, or even web applications. You can even share files and media with other devices in your home network or make them accessible online if you set up port forwarding and a static IP or dynamic DNS service.

SBCs can be the central storage hub for your home network, providing NAS functionality. Some SBC models allow you to connect external hard drives via USB or SATA interfaces. Many, like the Raspberry Pi 5, even support M.2 NVMe SSDs.

You can set up a NAS using software like OpenMediaVault, Samba, or FreeNAS (if your SBC is compatible). This setup lets you share files, stream media, and automatically back up your data across multiple devices.

Since SBCs are small and quiet, you can hide them away without taking up much space or making a racket. Overall, using an SBC as a home web server or NAS is a great way to save money and energy and keep your data safe and sound.

7 As the cornerstone of portable and battery-powered projects

Design and build a useful electronics project that doesn’t need to be plugged in

SBCs are the go-to choice for portable and battery-powered projects thanks to their very low power consumption.

SBCs like the Raspberry Pi Zero and the BeagleBone PocketBeagle are designed to run on just a tiny bit of juice. They’re ideal for projects such as data loggers, wearable tech, remote sensors, and mobile robots. Because of their size and power needs, even the compact mini PC would be a total pain in the neck for many of these projects.

SBCs can even run on small batteries or solar panels, which means they can be taken anywhere, including remote locations, without electricity. Imagine having environmental monitoring stations powered by SBCs that collect weather, air quality, and wildlife activity data. The stations can then send that data back to researchers without needing frequent battery changes or maintenance visits.

The GPIO pins also make SBCs very versatile since you can connect all kinds of sensors directly to the board. They also support different communication protocols, such as I2C, SPI, and UART, so you can easily integrate all the hardware you need for your portable projects.

Small but mighty, the SBC often makes a smart replacement for a mini PC

Those are just a few ways the tiny single-board computer can replace a mini PC. These energy-sipping computers have capabilities you wouldn’t realize until you test one. In the home, school, industrial, or scientific environments, the SBC can perform computing tasks you might think need a more powerful computer.