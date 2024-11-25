When you think of sharing files these days, there's a good chance your mind goes to internet-based services and cloud storage, with products like OneDrive or WeTransfer. But many times, you may want to share files with people in the same room or space as you, and the internet isn't the fastest or most convenient option.

Local file sharing still has big benefits, such as not needing an internet connection and generally faster speeds. Plus, if you're uploading to a cloud storage service, you then have to be more careful to manage how much space you're using, so sending files locally can make things a bit easier for you. As such, we've compiled a few ways you can share files locally on Windows 11, so you don't have to depend on the internet.

Bluetooth

It technically is an option

Sharing files over Bluetooth on Windows is not the best idea, but you have to give it credit — it is one of the methods available. Windows doesn't have the best Bluetooth stack around, and just getting to the Bluetooth settings is a bit of a pain, but you can make it work. First off, make sure Bluetooth is turned on on both devices, then follow these steps:

Select a file (or files) you want to share in File Explorer and choose Show more options (alternatively, hold the Shift key while right-clicking to open the advanced menu). In the classic context menu, choose Send to > Bluetooth device. Choose the device you want to send to, and click Next. If it's the first time sending a file to this device, you'll need to confirm the pairing code, and then the file will send.

Now, if the device that's receiving the file is also a Windows PC, it gets a little more complicated. Here's what you need to do:

Open the Settings app and choose Bluetooth & devices from the side menu. Click View more devices, or simply Devices. At the bottom of the page, choose Send or receive files via Bluetooth. Choose Receive files. Follow the steps above to start sending the file to the target PC.

Network sharing

For long-term access

Using the network sharing feature built into Windows 11 is a better approach if you want to share files with other computers on the network in a continuous way. Rather than sending the file to the destination, network sharing makes files on your computer available to other users, as long as the host computer is on and awake.

Properly setting up a network share can be an involved process, but here's the gist of how it works: