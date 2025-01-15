The primary reason for picking up a network-attached storage (NAS) unit for your home may be to store your files. But you can easily go beyond the basics to make the most of your NAS. If you’re new to the world of NAS, you might be surprised to learn about the numerous ways you can use the device you already own. And if you’re still on the fence about buying a NAS for your home, this could give you reasons to take the plunge and make your digital life much easier to manage.

Here are all the ways you can use your NAS to simplify your tech life at home.

8 Back up your family’s devices

A NAS is a robust backup solution for your computers

As a central storage device in your home, a NAS can safely back up all your computers. Mac’s Time Machine feature can use your network storage unit as a direct destination for periodic backups and restorations when needed. While the native backup solution on Windows doesn’t support NAS backups, you can use the bundled tools provided by NAS makers to bridge the gap — and they work reliably well.

For example, I use Synology’s Active Backup for Business to automate backups on my Windows laptop. This method creates a complete image of the PC on the NAS, which can be used to restore the system if the laptop dies or needs a reset.

While smartphones don’t typically support full-device backups to a NAS and rely on cloud storage, you can still save important files, like your photos and videos, to the NAS.

7 Keep your media in a safe space

What Google Photos?

Many of us pay for a Google One subscription to have ample space for our countless cat videos and photos in Google Photos. But if you have a NAS, you can save on that recurring subscription fee by using it as a Google Photos alternative. Plus, you won’t have to deal with Google’s compression, which reduces the file resolution in storage saver mode. That means your 4K videos can remain at their original quality without you worrying about running out of storage on your phone or in the cloud.

Since each family member can have their own NAS account, they can share the storage pool to keep all home videos safe. Personally, I use a combination of Synology Photos and Google Photos — the former to preserve high-quality media and the latter for smart AI tools and sharing features, giving me the best of both worlds.

6 Your own security manager

Your security cameras can call your NAS their new hub

Many NAS brands come with built-in complementary software to handle live security camera feeds, manage those cameras, and store footage for the long term. This provides a one-stop solution for managing your home’s security system.

Some security cameras integrate directly with the CCTV software provided by NAS makers, simplifying the management of multiple cameras. Additionally, certain third-party cameras, like my Xiaomi model, support backing up footage to a NAS in tandem with onboard SD card storage for added security.

For privacy-conscious users, this approach keeps security data under their control, away from paid cloud storage solutions offered by security camera brands.

5 Media streaming over Plex

This has to be the biggest reason to install a NAS at home