Key Takeaways Surface Pro 9 offers a wide range of affordable first and third-party accessories, like keyboards and pens.

The device has more ports than iPads or Android tablets, including two USB-C ports and a Surface Connect port.

The built-in kickstand is a convenient feature for propping up the device anywhere, and it doesn't add much thickness to the Surface Pro 9.

Fans of the Microsoft Surface lineup are anxiously awaiting a next-generation device. Windows on Arm is finally maturing into not only a realistic option but also a really good one. That's true, thanks to things like Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite chipset and Google's growing support for the platform. As we wait for a new Surface computer, it's worth wondering whether the Surface Pro 9 is worth buying in 2024. It depends on what you're looking for, but people eyeing a tablet or dual-purpose device might still want to go with a Surface Pro 9 over alternatives. Here are four reasons why the current Surface Pro device is better than the best iPad or Android tablets, even in 2024.

4 Accessory market

There are plenty of cool first and third-party accessories that aren't that pricey

Close

iPads and Android tablets can actually replace a laptop for some people. I'm not one of them, at least right now, because I need the window management and productivity features available in macOS Sonoma and Windows 11. However, even those who can replace their laptop with a tablet will need a lot of third-party accessories to do so. One of the benefits of going with a Surface Pro 9 is that numerous first and third-party options are available, and they come with a relatively affordable price tag.

Take the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, for example, which retails for $180 and can be bundled with the Surface Pro 9. A comparable option for an iPad would be the Magic Keyboard, which can cost as much as $350 brand-new. That's without mentioning how the Signature Keyboard outperforms the Magic Keyboard and many iPad and Android keyboards. Microsoft also sells accessories like pens, Thunderbolt docks, dials, and more — all at fair price points.

3 More ports

Even as iPads get laptop chips, they're limited to a single USB-C port

A problem that any user trying to rely on a tablet will eventually run into is a lack of ports. Using a separate USB-C or Thunderbolt dock whenever you want to connect to more than one device is incredibly frustrating. The Surface Pro 9 features two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports and a Surface Connect port for charging. You can charge the device with a USB-C cable, but using the Surface Connect port to charge the Surface Pro 9 will free up two USB-C ports for accessories. That beats any iPad or Android tablet on the market. Even as iPad Air and Pro models are powered by M-series processors, they are still limited by a single USB-C port.

Surface Pro 9

It's also worth mentioning that you can buy the Surface Pro 9 with 5G support. Some tablets have support for cellular connectivity, but the Surface Pro 9 has the trifecta of cellular, ports, and a desktop OS.

2 Built-in kickstand

It's one of the most useful features available on Surface devices

Close

Something that I'm surprised more OEMs haven't copied from Microsoft is the inbuilt kickstand found on Surface devices. Sure, the kickstand isn't perfect, and it's a part that can certainly wear down over time on the Surface Pro 9. But Microsoft now sells user-replaceable kickstands, and the pros certainly outweigh the cons. Having a built-in kickstand that can prop up your device anywhere is great for traveling and working on the go. It also allows the Signature Keyboard to be, well, a keyboard. This combination is much better than the Magic Keyboard, which tries to be a stand, keyboard, and trackpad all in one. It isn't good at any of those things as a result.

The kickstand doesn't seem to add much thickness to the Surface Pro 9, nor does it appear to prevent Microsoft from adding more components on the inside. It's as close to a no-compromise solution as you can get. It's there if you need it — whenever you need it — but it doesn't get in the way when you don't.

1 Desktop-class OS

Windows 11 is far from perfect on touchscreens, but it's still an asset

Lastly, we get to the killer feature of the Surface Pro 9: Windows. The operating isn't optimized for touchscreens as well as others are, and Windows on Arm still has work to do. However, using Windows 11 can be more conducive to productivity than tablet operating systems. iPadOS is growing with new features like Stage Manager, and Google is also beefing up the Android experience on large screens. With that being said, more apps support Windows on Arm, and a few holdout apps like Google Chrome now run natively. If you want something significantly better than a scaled-up version of a mobile OS, then the Surface Pro 9 might be for you.

Why you might want to go for an iPad or Android tablet instead

First, it's worth noting that if you can wait for a next-gen Surface Pro device, you definitely should. However, if you need a new computer or tablet right now, the Surface Pro 9 is still a decent buy for the reasons above. It's not for everyone, though. People looking for a tablet mostly for entertainment will probably prefer an iPad or Android tablet. Additionally, people on a budget can save hundreds by going with a tablet instead of the Surface Pro 9. Even though the Surface Pro 9 is getting old, and we're looking ahead to a new Surface Pro device, the current model isn't a horrible buy in 2024.