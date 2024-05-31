Key Takeaways Surface Laptop 7 outshines M3 MacBook Air in display quality, port selection, RAM options, and SSD flexibility.

Microsoft's laptop offers superior AI features and latest connectivity standards compared to Apple's competing product.

Despite competitive pricing, MacBook Air falls short in matching Surface Laptop 7's hardware and AI capabilities for long-term use.

After months of rumors and speculations, Microsoft’s ARM-powered Surface family is finally official. While the 2-in-1 Surface Pro 11 remains in its own league, the Surface Laptop 7th generation brings much-needed changes and improvements which make it competitive against its arch-rival, the MacBook Air. Looking at the spec sheet, the Surface Laptop 7 easily goes toe-to-toe with the M3 MacBook Air, and even outclasses it in several key areas.

Your operating system preference will admittedly play a major role in your decision. However, if you are open to either operating system, the hardware and AI advantages of the Surface Laptop 7 over an M3 MacBook Air are worth considering when you are hunting for a new laptop.

7 High refresh rate display

While the MacBook Pro lineup offers a 120Hz ProMotion Liquid Retina display, the Air lineup is stuck with a standard 60Hz panel only. The 500 nits display with 224 PPI isn’t bad by any means, but the Surface Pro 7 is simply ahead with a 120Hz adaptive panel (201 PPI) that delivers up to 600 nits of brightness. Once you get the hang of a smooth 120Hz panel, you can’t return to a 60Hz display.

The Surface Laptop 7’s taller 3:2 aspect ratio (compared to MacBook Air’s 16:10) is also better at web-browsing and productivity, as it lets you view more content on the screen. For me, such a major difference in the display alone should be a compelling reason to pick Microsoft’s laptop over Apple’s.

6 Available ports

Whether you pick a 13-inch or a 15-inch MacBook Air, the port selection remains the same as before. It comes with two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, one headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 charging port.

With the Surface Laptop 7, you get two USB 4/Thunderbolt ports, one USB 3.1 slot, one headphone jack, and Surface Connect. The 15-inch variant also comes with a microSDXC card slot. You won’t need to throw in a dongle if you want to connect several legacy devices to your Surface Laptop 7th Edition.

5 Higher RAM options

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models top out at 24GB of RAM. Although it’s good enough for most tasks, you may run out of physical memory during demanding workflows, especially when you have more apps open in the background.

Surface Laptop 7 starts at 16GB of RAM, and buyers can configure it with up to 64GB of RAM. While 64GB is overkill for a thin and light laptop, 32GB RAM should be a sweet spot if you plan to keep the device for at least five years. It lets you run more apps faster and delivers a fluid multitasking experience.

4 Removable SSD

Unlike the MacBook Air, the Surface Laptop 7 comes with a removable SSD. It’s a pretty rare feature in modern laptops, but thankfully still found in the Surface line. The flexibility can come in handy in several situations. If the original SSD has an issue, or if you want to swap the SSD for security reasons, you can do so with relevant tools. Furthermore, if the laptop experiences liquid spill damage, the removable SSD makes it more likely that you can still extract the data (as opposed to an integrated drive which is soldered to the motherboard and cannot be removed from a damaged computer). Although it’s not recommended by Microsoft, you can even swap out the current SSD for a new one with higher storage capacity if the need arises.

3 AI features

To take advantage of the Snapdragon X CPU’s powerful NPU with 45 trillion operations per second (45 TOPS), Microsoft is already readying several AI features like creative filters, portrait blur, auto-framing in Surface Studio Camera, Live Captions, Recall, better Copilot integration, and more.

The M3 Air's CPU has a less capable NPU at 18 TOPS. If you are not familiar, TOPS is basically a metric to judge a CPU’s performance on AI workloads. It’s not an ideal metric, though; it’s more of a theoretical figure and may act differently in real-world performance.

Looking at the current trend, Microsoft is simply ahead of Apple in integrating AI features.

2 Latest connectivity standards

The M3 MacBook Air has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, while Surface Laptop 7th Edition has Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It won’t make much of a difference in real life performance, but should give you peace of mind for long-term use into the future.

1 Price-to-specs ratio

The M3 MacBook Air starts at $1,100 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Surface Laptop 7 base variant is priced at $1,000 and comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD. To Apple’s credit, the company does offer all the color options, even with the base variant, whereas Microsoft limits you to Platinum color only.

Apple bundles a 30W USB-C power adapter with the base variant, while Microsoft offers a 39W Surface power supply. However, both require an optional power adapter to enable fast charging.

Microsoft outclassed Apple with the Surface Laptop 7

For me, the Surface Laptop 7 has better colors to choose from. Apart from the usual Black and Platinum, Microsoft also offers trendy Dune and Sapphire shades (my favorites).

Apple has already announced the M4 CPU with the iPad Pro lineup. Until the company bundles it with a MacBook Air chassis, the Surface Laptop 7 remains my go-to recommendation over the current M3 MacBook Air. If you are confused between the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11, read our dedicated comparison guide to learn all the differences between the two.