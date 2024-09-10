Unlike conventional note-taking tools out there, Notion offers a block-based flexible structure with powerful features, and has quickly become a go-to productivity app for many. Over the years, the company has added many automation functions to transform your note-taking, project management, and overall workflow in Notion. Whether you're a student, professional, or creative, these automation tips will transform how you gather, sort, and use your information.

What can you use Notion automation for?

Notion automation comes in handy in many situations. Let’s glance over some of the useful ways it can help.

Create buttons to add your frequently used blocks with just a single click

Make synced blocks to keep your blocks up-to-date across all pages simultaneously

Set database automation where you can trigger Slack (or other app of your preference) notifications with database updates

Assign tags, date, status, and other properties automatically

Explore Notion AI to automate numerous other tasks on a page

Before you start, make sure to review your current workflow. Try to spot the instances where you faced hurdles with manual work and repetitive tasks. Once you identify your needs, follow the tricks below to set your Notion setup on autopilot mode.

5 Create Notion buttons

Notion button functionality can be a powerful feature to automate frequently used blocks, actions, and other repetitive tasks. You can create journal entries, meeting notes, project outlines, and even insert your daily tasks with a single click. Whether you are dealing with a simple data entry or a complex workflow, Notion’s versatile buttons can automate a wide range of tasks. Let’s create one and check it out in action.

In the example below, I will create a Notion button to add daily habits to my journal entries with a single click. Head to your Notion page, type /button, and press enter or return. Give it a relevant name, such as Daily Habits. Assign an icon from the emoji menu. Click Add action. You will see multiple options to add actions. For this example, let's select Insert blocks. You need to create a block that you want to insert with the Daily Habits button. I will add my routine to-do list here. Type /To-do list and add habits. You can also click Add another step for additional layers to continue with your button automation. Click Done.

You can duplicate the button, move it to another Notion page, and even create a template out of it. From now on, you can just click the Daily Habits button to insert the tasks list.

You could also use a Notion button to open a specific page or URL, change a specific task, add or edit pages based on a filter, or otherwise. The possibilities are endless here.

4 Use synced blocks in Notion

As the name suggests, you can turn any block into a synced block and reuse it across other pages. When you edit a specific block on a page, the software should update it across other blocks, too.

Open a Notion page and select a block. Expand Turn into and click Synced block. Copy link to block. You may notice a red stroke around the block. When you move to another Notion page, paste it as Synced block as shown in the screenshot below. You can try editing the block, and you should see that your edits reflect across all the synced blocks.

3 Use linked databases in Notion

Do you want to reuse your advanced database in Notion? You can create a linked database and keep them in sync across pages. The concept is quite similar to synced blocks.

Let’s open a Notion page that has a board view for a personal project. Click the six-dot menu beside it and click Copy link. Move to another page and paste the link. Paste it as a Linked database view. When you add, edit, or delete a card in a database, Notion should update the same across other databases, too.

2 Database automation in Notion

Database automation unlocks a host of possibilities for your Notion workspace. It takes your entire automation experience to the next level. It lets you automate your database based on several actions. The function is similar to IFTTT (If This Then That), where you can set conditions and desired outcomes for your database.

In the example below, I will set a condition where Notion sends a notification to my Slack workspace whenever someone moves the card to the 'Done' column. First, let’s connect a Slack account to Notion.

Open your Notion account and head to Settings & members. Select My Connections and click Connect under Slack. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the setup. Your Slack account and workspace should appear at the top. Move to your database and click the Automation menu (lightning icon) at the top. Click New automation. Select Add trigger. Expand Status. Select Complete. Click Add action. Select Send Slack notification to. Select your Slack channel. Click Create.

This is just one example of how you could set up database automation in Notion. You can create a custom action based on your preferences.

Notion offers even more actions when you upgrade to one of its paid plans. The pricing starts at $12 per month. Notion Plus also offers synced databases with third-party apps, custom websites, charts, dashboards, unlimited file uploads, and more.

1 Explore Notion APIs

Notion API (Application Programming Interface) opens up a host of opportunities. It’s mainly aimed at developers wishing to interact with Notion programmatically. It functions as a connector, enabling external applications and services to interact with your Notion workspace, retrieve its data, and execute different tasks.

This is what allows you to connect Notion to other apps, build custom automation, develop extensions, and even custom applications that leverage Notion’s data and structure. Check out the company’s dedicated guide for creating Notion API connections.

Notion on autopilot

From creating custom buttons and utilizing synced blocks to integrating your favorite apps, Notion offers ample options to automate your workspace. Identify your needs, try some of the tricks above, and turn your Notion setup into an effortless productivity powerhouse.

If you are still new to Notion, getting around it can be quite challenging at first, especially with its unconventional user interface. Check out our dedicated post to learn the top Notion power tricks.