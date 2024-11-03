Bottlenecking can be a scary word for novice PC builders, conjuring visions of crippled performance and abnormal PC behavior in their minds. However, avoiding bottlenecks when building a gaming PC isn't complicated. The key is to build a balanced PC by not cheaping out where it matters the most.

Additionally, you should view bottlenecking from a holistic lens instead of focusing only on your CPU and GPU. Any component of your PC (even software) can become a bottleneck, so it helps to take a step back and ensure you avoid components that you'll regret buying soon after.

Related How to give your PC the best chance of avoiding a bottleneck PC bottlenecks can be annoying but they can also be avoided if you know what to look for

The latest OS version and drivers can be a godsend

You might think bottlenecks exist only on the hardware side, but software plays a crucial role too. From your Windows 11 build and driver versions to background processes and malware, any number of things can invisibly hold back the performance of your PC. A recent example of this was the huge boost in gaming performance that the Windows 11 24H2 update brought to both Intel and AMD systems.

From your Windows 11 build and driver versions to background processes and malware, any number of things can invisibly hold back the performance of your PC.

You might also know about day-one drivers released by Nvidia and AMD whenever a popular new game drops. These specially-optimized drivers more often than not give you the best chance to maximize your FPS in those particular titles. However, blindly opting for every single OS or driver update isn't what I'm recommending, considering the system-breaking bugs that could accompany these updates.

The right balance can be struck by waiting for some time after a new Windows update or driver version is out. Look for the reception by fellow users on Reddit or coverage by reputed creators and publications. If all seems well, go ahead and update your system to enjoy the performance boost.

Related How to maximize your PC performance without a hardware upgrade Try these suggestions out before spending money on new PC parts

5 Don't block yourself from future upgrades

Try to buy forward-looking hardware

Close

Bottlenecks need not exist only on your existing rig; they can also rear their head in the near future. When picking components for a new gaming rig, try not to limit your upgrade path in terms of the processor platform, GPU support, or physical compatibility for other components. For instance, building an AM4-based gaming PC right now isn't the best move, considering the newer AM5 socket is available, with AMD promising to support it until at least 2027.

You could also limit a future processor upgrade by buying a motherboard with an entry-level chipset that won't have the power delivery chops for a more powerful processor. It could even fail to run a faster memory kit, lack support for a newer-generation SSD, or come without CPU overclocking support.

Even a PC case that isn't large enough to accommodate a bigger graphics card or radiator can become a huge bottleneck.

Another way to complicate upgrades on your gaming PC is by buying an ill-equipped power supply or CPU cooler. Even a PC case that isn't large enough to accommodate a bigger graphics card or radiator can become a huge bottleneck. Such decisions can prevent you from freely switching to a new CPU or graphics card down the line, unless you swap the problematic components too. The solution is to pick mid-range components instead of the cheapest options.

4 Don't cheap out on RAM

Slower memory can hurt performance