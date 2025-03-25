While you're staging new experiments in your home lab, you might be tempted to avoid backing up your servers, code, or container data because you know it'll all get torn down once you're done. But it's never too early to think about backups, because not saving a record of your experiments is counterproductive. You don't need a ton of storage space and can get away with a relatively low-powered NAS for your backups, but what's more important is knowing which tools to use to run those backups and which of those tools either help you start from scratch or can restore your home lab to the state preceding disaster.

5 VM snapshots and copies

Make a copy once you've set things up, but before you start experimenting