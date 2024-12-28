The convenience of Wi-Fi can't be understated, but even the best routers sometimes struggle to cover our homes with signal. When that happens, we get what's known as a dead zone, where wireless devices have low signals or can't even connect to the network. Imagine how annoying it would be if you lost signal partway through a video call or couldn't connect to your video doorbell to see who's at the door.

It might be a common problem, but it's also relatively straightforward to sort out. Checking your Wi-Fi signal around your home with a signal analyzer app will help you narrow down where any dead zones are, and once you know that, you can fix things. You might only need to move your existing router slightly to fix coverage issues or run an Ethernet cable, or you might need to invest in some new equipment, especially if your home is multi-level or spread out over a wide area.

9 Run cable

Banish that dead zone with reliable wired networking

Sometimes, the best solution is also the simplest, especially if it's just one device or area in your home that has a Wi-Fi dead zone. Running an Ethernet cable from the router to that position will reliably serve a network connection to that device, assuming it has an Ethernet port to plug in to. If it doesn't, you can still run a cable and then add a wireless access point to that area, which will increase your wireless signal for everyone in that part of the building.

8 Add access points

Spread more consistent Wi-Fi while supporting more devices

Close

Wi-Fi has gotten better over the generations to the point where it's now very speedy, but one thing hasn't changed: the physics involved in wireless range. The 2.4GHz band is your best bet for distance without modifying your router, but you can increase the coverage area by running Ethernet to another part of your home and connecting to a wireless access point. If you set the SSID and security details to the same as your main router, devices should be able to figure out which one has a stronger signal and move between them, hopefully eliminating dead zones completely, as you've got two sources of Wi-Fi for coverage.

7 Switch to a mesh network

A single Wi-Fi router might not be enough for your home