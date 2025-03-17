When you tinker with your home lab, you're often one misconfigured setting away from not being able to reach your network or devices. This is a common problem, and one of the things you have to figure out when you build your home lab and its network is how to stay connected to your devices and how to reconnect if you accidentally get locked out. By setting up your network according to best practices, and adding a combination of other services, you'll make your home lab accessible to the device you're using, wherever it may be.

5 Use a dedicated management VLAN

Plus some anti-lockout rules so that you can always get in to fix any mistakes