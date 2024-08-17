Key Takeaways Avoid running extremely demanding workloads 24/7 to minimize the risk of component degradation.

Ensure adequate cooling and airflow to prevent overheating. Also, clean your PC regularly to keep it dust-free.

Use a quality PSU and surge protection to ensure clean and reliable power, safeguarding PC components from power failure.

Minimize physical contact with your components to extend the lifespan of your PC.

No matter the advancements in manufacturing processes or the price tag of your PC components, everything is bound to fail someday. While some components usually last much longer than others (think 20 years vs. 5 years), you're always at the mercy of luck when it comes to component lifespan.

Hence, it doesn't hurt to abide by certain best practices as far as PC maintenance is concerned. You not only maximize the chances of a long and incident-free experience with your components, but can also demand a bit extra when you eventually decide to sell them off. So, here are 6 simple (and mostly free) tips you can use to extend the life of your PC components.

6 Avoid prolonged stress

Steer clear of mining and overclocking, if possible

Let's be clear, your PC components are engineered to be used. There's no point in building a powerful PC and not using it for what it's capable of. However, there are workloads, and then there are workloads. Gaming, video editing, streaming, and 3D modeling are some perfectly harmless workloads for most systems, provided you have adequate hardware to support them.

And then there are the most punishing PC workloads such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and ML tasks, synthetic benchmarks, and even overclocking. Of course, if done responsibly by undervolting the GPU or only running these workloads occasionally, you're not really putting your hardware at any greater risk of failure than during gaming.

However, try to avoid running these workloads 24/7 on your PC, as it can stress your CPU, GPU, and storage drives to the point of failure over time.

Speaking of storage, you should also aim to minimize the number of write cycles on your SSD. Every SSD has a limited lifespan, and wearing out the flash memory is a real thing. You can prolong its lifespan by always keeping 15-20% of your SSD space free, so that no particular cell gets worn out more than others.

You should also avoid overclocking your CPU and GPU if the gains aren't significant, or if your components are already powerful enough for your needs.

5 Avoid overheating

Heat is the mortal enemy of your components

You probably are already well aware that all PC components produce heat, and this heat needs to be managed. Under normal conditions, your CPU cooler, GPU fans, case fans, and SSD heatsinks together take care of this crucial job. When something is not functioning properly, however, things can get toasty. For instance, if you block your laptop's air intake vents, it can lead to higher CPU, GPU, and SSD temperatures.

If you don't address the underlying issues, this can degrade your components over time, and lead to eventual failure.

Not having enough airflow in your desktop case or simply running an overclocked CPU for sustained periods can also cause your PC to overheat. If you don't address the underlying issues, this can degrade your components over time, and lead to eventual failure. Hence, never discount the value of adequate airflow, a decent CPU cooler, optimized fan curves, effective thermal paste, and SSD heatsinks (for high-performance drives).

4 Keep them dust-free

Dust is heat's sidekick