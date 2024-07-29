Key Takeaways SSDs have a finite number of rewrites, delivered on a cell-by-cell basis, don't worry too much about normal usage.

Reduce writes to SSD to extend lifespan: disable hibernation, manage virtual memory, use another drive for intense applications.

Keep SSD cool with heatsinks to prevent thermal shutdowns, don't worry about reads impacting drive lifespan.

SSDs are pretty reliable, especially when compared to a spinning HDD, but they still have a finite number of rewrites they can withstand before they start to fail. This is on a cell-by-cell level, not necessarily the entire drive getting bricked after a while. SSDs store data in different ways with several different options: Single-Level Cell (SLC) or Multi-Level Cell (MLC), which can be broken down into Triple-Level Cell (TLC), and Quad-Level Cell (QLC). SLC is known to be the most durable, but also the most expensive, while QLC offers tons of storage with slightly less durability.

Most SSDs can survive for quite a long time and will likely outlast your desire to keep using them. For example, one of the best SSDs, the Crucial T705 SSD supports between 1200TB and 2400TB written (TBW) before needing to be replaced. Still, there are some things you can do to reduce the writes on your drive to better protect your new PC hardware.

3 Reduce unnecessary SSD writes

Do you really need another copy?

The main way to extend the life of your SSD is to reduce the number of writes you perform on it. That is, saving data has the biggest impact on the overall lifespan of your device. While there is some variability, SSD manufacturers include a TBW figure in the specification to show how many writes the drive should survive while remaining reliable. Some SSDs will be quite low, like 300TBW, but more expensive models could be well over 1000TBW.

As detailed by CNET, one way to reduce the writes on your SSD is to turn off hibernation in Windows. When hibernating, Windows saves your RAM’s contents to the SSD so it can quickly resume when it comes out of hibernation. While this can be convenient for saving power, it requires the computer to write quite a bit of data to your drive. If you’re hibernating your PC multiple times per day, it can really add up.

Similarly, operating systems can use a portion of your drive as virtual memory. If you run out of memory, for example, the operating system can utilize this virtual memory to keep things running smoothly. If you’ve even been trying to clear space from your drive and come across a large file called pagefile.sys, this is the reserved space for virtual memory.

You can manage your virtual memory in Windows using your system settings. By default, Windows will allocate data on your drive or drives to meet the needs of the system, but you can set a custom amount and drive if you want. Naturally, one way around this is to add more RAM to your system, if possible, so it doesn’t need to write to your drive very often. If you’ve got another drive in your system, you could also choose which drive you want to use.

If you're looking to change your virtual memory settings in Windows 11, you're only a few steps away.