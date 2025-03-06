AMD's new RDNA 4-powered graphics cards are finally here, and the results are in — they're everything we hoped they would be. But to get the most out of your AMD Radeon 90 series GPU, there are some steps you should take to ensure your PC is primed and ready for 4K gaming. After spending considerable time with these new AMD RDNA 4 GPUs, I've rounded up some handy pointers for you to get more out of your GPU with a few clicks of the mouse.

No, seriously, do it right now

The most important step to ensure your GPU is running as designed is to run the latest driver release. I recommend checking occasionally, but AMD Adrenalin should handle this task for you. Just install any new firmware from AMD and check for any OS updates. The more recent your driver, the better the chance your game will be supported. AMD, Intel, and Nvidia continuously improve game support through new driver versions, and later releases can even boost the performance of your graphics card.

Related How to update the graphics driver on your PC Keeping your GPU drivers up to date is essential to get the best performance in the latest games. Here's how to do it.

4 Enable FreeSync (if supported)

Enjoy a smooth gaming experience

FreeSync should always be enabled if supported by your monitor. This technology allows the GPU and monitor to synchronize frame and refresh rates, reducing screen tearing and other visual abnormalities. It works slightly differently to Nvidia's G-Sync in that no proprietary hardware is required inside the monitor to support AMD graphics cards. Everything is handled on the fly using the pixel clock rate and dynamically adjusting the vertical blanking interval, avoiding screen tearing due to the monitor moving within its variable refresh rate (VRR) range.

In layman's terms, the monitor will continue to display the current frame until a new one is presented to the frame buffer. The result is low latency and smooth visual appearance without all the additional complexities that can come with other solutions. FreeSync has been further refined over the years with new versions (and editions) rolled out. Many G-Sync monitors now support FreeSync, allowing you to mix and match AMD GPUs and Nvidia G-Sync-certified displays. It's not perfect, however, largely due to the VRR range.

Related What is AMD FreeSync? If you've ever been out shopping for monitors, you've probably seen FreeSync or one of its many variants. Here's everything you need to know.

3 Enable Hypr-RX

Your one-stop shop for epic gaming