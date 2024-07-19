Key Takeaways Cleaning dust build-up from your desktop and laptop can prevent performance issues due to excess heat.

Performing a factory reset on old devices or switching to a lighter OS is a great way to extend their lifespan.

Repurposing your old device for something cool or unusual can be both rewarding and cost-effective.

Upgrading the parts of your old PC, smartphone, or TV can significantly increase the value you can get out of them.

Our gadgets and tech devices not only make life easier but are also indispensable in the modern era. Whether you're a student, office worker, or work-from-home professional, it's hard to imagine surviving without a smartphone and computer at a minimum. Many of us have a desktop as well as a laptop, plus a smartphone, tablet, TV, Bluetooth speaker, and maybe even a dedicated camera.

When the time comes to switch to a new device, you probably will either sell your old device, stuff it in a drawer somewhere, or just give it to someone else. Well, if you want to extend the life of your old device, there are multiple easy ways you can do it — from repurposing it for another use, to reverting to using it in its original state, to spending a bit on modernizing and speeding it up.

Related 6 old budget devices that I still use today The allure of new gadgets never gets old, but I still love to use some of my older devices

5 Give it a deep clean

Get rid of years of dust and grime

Close

Your PC or laptop might just be suffering from a bad case of dust build-up rather than being outdated. Every desktop and laptop is prone to dust and grime, as the intake fans work their magic and pull in dust along with fresh air. If not maintained regularly, your desktop or laptop will get dust deposits near the vents and other areas which could increase the heat inside the system, leading to a drop in performance. CPUs and GPUs are known to decrease their performance by thermal throttling when ample cooling is not available.

If you're comfortable opening up your desktop, you can give your PC tower a deep clean by removing the accumulated dust from the intake and exhaust mesh, case fans, GPU fans, and CPU cooler heatsink. For cleaning your laptop, you can focus on the external areas first, and then open the case (if you're comfortable), and dust out the internal fan and other areas.

Related How to lower your CPU's temperature With the latest CPUs using up so much power and getting so hot, it's important to keep them cool. Here's how.

4 Use factory reset

Give your device a new life

If you've already bought a new smartphone or computer, and transferred all your important data from your old device, you can perform a factory reset on it to revert it to its original state. This will wipe the device of all the data and revert it to the factory settings, essentially providing you with a fresh secondary device to use as you please. You can access increased performance on the device, as it will be free from years of data and applications running on it.

A factory reset can also work on your old smart TV, speeding it up, and paving the way to use it as a secondary TV.

You could reset your Windows 11 PC and use it as a secondary computer when traveling. If it's a desktop, you could use it as a home computer accessible by everyone in the home. Factory resetting your phone is pretty simple too, and you can keep using it as a secondary phone (or as a backup). A factory reset can also work on your old smart TV, speeding it up, and paving the way to use it as a secondary TV inside your bedroom or in any room that's not your primary media room.

Related How to factory reset a MacBook Air You should wipe your personal data before reselling your laptop

3 Switch to a lightweight operating system

Reduce the load on your computer