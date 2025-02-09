If you buy a hard disk from eBay or a reseller, there’s always the chance of getting a used hard disk. Or perhaps you’ve found yourself a great deal on a used hard disk but need to know how old it is. If you’ve ever wondered how old your hard disk is, you’re not alone. Knowing the age of your drive can help you predict its lifespan, check warranty status, or decide if you need to upgrade.

There are a few ways in which you can identify how old your hard drive is without requiring too much technical expertise.

Why does the age of a hard disk matter?

Hard disks, like most components, have a lifespan. It’s not a matter of if, but when a hard disk will stop working. Mechanical drives have moving components like spindles and motors that can wear out, and a hard drive with a significant number of hours on it cannot be reliably used for mission-critical use cases. Here are five ways in which you can identify the age of a hard disk.

5 Check the drive's S.M.A.R.T. data

Identify the logs

SMART, or Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology, is a system built into most modern hard drives. SMART analysis reveals performance metrics like power-on hours, temperature, and error rates of a hard disk, all of which combined can give us a good idea of hard drive health. Moreover, some hard drives will also log the manufacturing date in SMART data.

On Windows computers, utilities like CrystalDiskInfo can reveal granular details about your hard drive or SSD status. Similarly, on Mac, DriveDX is an excellent utility to reveal deep insights into your hard disk status. More specifically, you’ll want to look into the power-on hours of your drive to determine how much it has been used. Additionally, some drives reveal the manufacturing date, which can be a good indicator of how old a hard drive is, but not how long it has been used.

4 Decode the serial number of the hard drive

Use the command prompt to retrieve the serial number

Photo by Kina on Unsplash

All hard drives include a serial number that indicates the production batch. The serial number can be found on a label, via SMART data, and even via the command prompt. To find out the serial number using the command prompt on Windows, type the following command:

wmic diskdrive get model,serialnumber

You can then enter the serial number on an online database like Hard Disk Sentinel to identify specifics about the hard disk, including its manufacturing date and specifications.