AMD Ryzen CPUs first launched in 2016 and it was only with the launch of Ryzen 7000 in 2022 did AMD migrate to the newer AM5 socket. Although at the end of its life, the AM4 platform has continued to receive support, as recently as October 2024. The AMD Ryzen XT range of 5000-series chips offers more cache and performance at the same TDP. This could be a worthy upgrade path for an AM4 PC if you've tried overclocking and buying faster DDR4 RAM. Interested to learn more about boosting the power of your AM4 PC? Here are some recommendations!

4 Overclock the CPU using BIOS or Ryzen Master

The first step in getting more from your AM4 PC is to overclock the processor and system memory. Although the modules installed may state they run at 3600 MT/s, there's a chance you may be running the memory at 2133 MT/s without AMD's EXPO overclocking profile enabled. This can be fixed by changing a single setting within the BIOS but the results can be immediately noticeable. For the CPU, we've got comprehensive guides available on overclocking your processor. This can be achieved through the BIOS or Ryzem Master.

I recommend the former if you don't mind rebooting to test changes whereas Ryzen Master can be easier as it's within Windows.

This recommendation may sound strange but keeping your PC updated with the latest versions of Linux or Windows and any running software can provide a small boost. At the worst, doing so would ensure you won't be losing out on any performance gains. Your GPU drivers allow you to play games with powerful graphics cards and making sure the latest AMD or Nvidia drives are installed is vital. More recent driver updates can include enhancements and bug fixes that affect specific games, so be sure to check through changelogs to see if your favorite is included.

AMD is known to improve its processors and GPUs through software updates.