It's no hyperbole to say that Steam changed the face of gaming. It enabled centralized management of our game libraries, a way to keep our game keys safe, and a way to both buy and download games over the internet. But if you're experiencing download speed issues while installing the latest free-to-play games or while trying to update already installed games, it can become a source of frustration.

Thankfully, most Steam download issues can be solved with a few steps, and you'll be back downloading your games at full speed again in no time. From clearing the download cache to making sure there aren't any bandwidth limiters set, here's what you need to do to fix slow download speeds on Steam.

6 Switch the Steam server you download from

The closest server is not always the fastest for you to use

Close

Valve has download servers all over the world so that gamers can download their Steam library as fast as their connection allows. However, depending on the number of people downloading at one time and where you are, your download speeds can sometimes slow down. To fix this, you can change the download server that Steam uses, which often solves any slowdown issues.

To find the list of download servers, open Steam and go to Settings. Select Downloads from the left pane, and you'll see that the top option is the Download region. When you first install Steam, it is set to the closest Steam server geographically, but that's not always the fastest server to download from. Click on the drop-down menu and scroll to find one that fits one of these options: