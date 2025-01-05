Dust is your PC's worst nightmare. It infiltrates the chassis, lands on a component, and starts to accumulate over time. Too much dust can create a layer of insulation, causing the hardware to run hotter than usual. Clogging up fans could result in less air being forced through vents and the performance of everything inside your PC will be compromised. Luckily, keeping dust outside your PC, or at least keeping on top of the stuff that makes it inside your system, is easier than you may think.

4 Buy a PC case with reliable dust filtration

The most important line of defense against dust accumulation is good filtration. Most PC cases will have some form of dust filter attached to vents. It's more important for locations where fans will be drawing air inside the chassis, rather than exhausting, though having a dust filter everywhere never hurts and can help prevent particles from falling into the PC through the top. If we prevent as much dust from entering the PC as possible, we'll have less to deal with when regularly cleaning your PC. And you do regularly clean your system, right?

