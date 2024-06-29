Key Takeaways Use daisy-chained fans to reduce cable clutter.

Consider AIO coolers like the Hyte THICC Q60 for minimal cables.

Choose motherboards with hidden connectors and compatible cases for a clean build.

Cable management, while crucial for a clean and efficient PC build, is one of the most frustrating parts of building a PC. I say that because there have been times when I've spent more time managing the cables than putting all the components together for the build. It's not something to be considered an afterthought, though, as the payoff of meticulous cable management is a visually pleasing and well-organized build that runs cooler and quieter.

What if I told you there are ways to build a PC without having to worry about managing all the cables for a clean and minimal appearance? That's right, there are plenty of PC components out there on the market in 2024 that let you put together a good-looking PC without a lot of cable clutter. If you are about to build a new PC and wondering which components to pick for a clean and minimal look, then read on to find some of my recommendations.

Related The step-by-step guide for perfect PC cable management PC cable management is an important part of the PC building process. Here's a step-by-step PC cable management guide to help you get started.

4 Use daisy-chained fans with fewer cables

Helps you get rid of a lot of cables

Plenty of manufacturers have now started putting out daisy-chained fans that can connect to each other via a proprietary connector, and it's one of the best things you can buy for your PC to reduce the cable clutter. One of the biggest advantages of using these new fans is that they employ a single cable from a cluster to the hub, thereby — greatly — reducing the number of cables running through your case.

Both Lian Li and Corsair have many of these fans out in the wild, and they're great options to consider. They are a bit on the expensive side compared to regular fans, but are still pretty good overall, and they work as advertised to make your PC look clean.

Corsair iCUE LINK QX120 RGB fan $50 at Amazon

Lian Li UNI Fan SL120 V2 $77 $83 Save $6 $77 at Amazon

3 AIO coolers to keep it clean and simple

Specifically, the Hyte THICC Q60

The Hyte THICC Q60 is what I'm planning to use in my next PC, and it's the one I recommend picking for those who are looking to build a PC with less cable clutter. What is great about this particular AIO cooler is that it comes with a single power cable that's attached to the heat exchanger. It drives the entire unit, eliminating any additional cable clutter within the PC case. That makes it significantly better than other AIO coolers, which are already considered pretty good for keeping cable clutter at bay.

What's also great about the Hyte THICC Q60 is that it also comes with pre-installed fans, meaning you don't have to worry about managing the cables while installing them, either. That's another advantage, because the last thing you want to do is deal with cables for the fans on your AIO.

HYTE Thicc Q60 The HYTE Thicc Q60 is one of the more unique AIO coolers out there with a massive 5-inch LCD panel and a power radiator assembly. It also uses a single cable solution to get rid of the cable clutter, which is great for those who despise cable management. $293 at Amazon

2 Motherboards with hidden connectors

And cases to go with them

There aren't a lot of motherboards out there with hidden connectors, but the ones being sold by the likes of ASUS and MSI have been pretty promising. Both the MSI "Project Zero" series and the ASUS "BTF" series have motherboards that conceal most connectors and ports on the backside, leaving your PC's interior and exterior remarkably clean.

Not only do these motherboards make the PC look clean with no cable clutter, but they also help enhance the airflow within the case, improving cooling and potentially boosting performance. It is, however, worth pointing out that these motherboards aren't compatible with all PC cases out there, and you'll have to pick up one from the list of compatible cases dished out by these manufacturers. Both MSI and ASUS have PC cases on the market that support their new motherboards. I expect more manufacturers to come up with compatible cases soon, but below are a couple of options you can consider for your build.

MSI Z790 Project Zero gaming motherboard $276 at Amazon

MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ White $110 at Amazon

1 ASUS GPU with "Gold Finger"

No need for traditional 16-pin external power connections

The last component on my list is an ASUS TUF GPU that belongs to the company's "BTF" series. It's essentially a 4070 Ti with what the company calls "Graphics Card High-Power (GC-HPWR) Gold Finger" connector. It's an additional connector that is capable of delivering up to 600W through the “graphics card high-power slot” on BTF motherboards. It eliminates the need for the traditional 16-pin external power connections, but keep in mind that it'll only work with ASUS motherboards that are a part of its "BTF" series. You can grab one of these GPUs right now, so I recommend considering it if you are planning to go all in on the ASUS BTF series components.

ASUS TUF "BTF" bundle This ASUS TUF "BTF" bundle comes with a "TUF GAMING Z790-BTF WIFI" motherboard, a "TUF Gaming GT302 ARGB" PC case, and an "RTX 4070 Ti SUPER BTF White OC Edition." $1354 at Newegg

Consider these components for your next build and say goodbye to cables

Close

The selection of components may seem a bit bleak, but I'm glad that putting together a cable-free PC build is no longer a distant dream. As long as you are willing to plan your build a bit in advance and pick up things like the motherboards with hidden connectors, compatible cases, daisy-chained fans, etc., you should be able to put together a fantastic PC that'll look clean and possibly run cooler than your current with a lot of cable clutter. I expect more components to show up over time as the technology continues to advance, but all the components highlighted in this post are readily available, and they do a pretty good job in helping you put together an aesthetically pleasing build.