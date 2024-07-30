Key Takeaways Safeguard important notes from prying eyes by password-protecting them in various note-taking apps and using encryption techniques.

Utilize tools like OneNote, Standard Notes, OneDrive, and password managers to keep your confidential information secure and organized.

Choose the best method that fits your needs and fortify your notes easily to ensure peace of mind in an increasingly digital world.

Our note-taking habits have evolved over time. Apart from jotting down quick thoughts and ideas, we also store personal and confidential information in our digital notes. And that’s why, in an increasingly digital world, it’s more important than ever to safeguard such notes from prying eyes.

Whether you are a critical thinker, student, or professional, your notes may contain essential information, insights, personal journal entries, and more. Thankfully, there are ample solutions to password-protect your valuable notes on your laptop. Let’s glance over them and ensure that your notes remain confidential, accessible, and organized.

Related Supercharge your productivity with these top 5 AI note-taking apps Use automatic transcription, content summarization, and other AI tools to revolutionize how you capture and organize information

4 Password-protect Notepad files

The default Notepad app from Microsoft recently received a nice feature boost with the support for tabs. Many Windows users prefer Notepad to draft quick notes in minutes. If you are among them, use the default Windows File Encryption to encrypt a Notepad file. Simply follow the steps below.

Press the Windows + E keys to open the File Explorer menu on Windows. Find your Notepad .txt file and right-click on it. Open Properties. Select Advanced under the General tab. Click the checkmark beside Encrypt contents to secure data. Click OK. Select Apply. You can either encrypt the file and its parent folder, or choose to encrypt the file only. Microsoft recommends the first option. Click OK.

You can now see a lock icon beside your text file. While it works as expected, this isn’t the most secure way to lock your important notes. As long as you are signed in to your Windows device, your file remains unlocked and opens normally. Therefore, anyone with access to your Windows PC can view and even edit the file.

3 Secure important notes in note-taking apps

As you may know, Windows Notepad is basic at best. Most users prefer a dedicated note-taking app like OneNote, Craft, Evernote, Obsidian, and others to write, organize, share, and collaborate on notes. Among them, OneNote and Standard Notes are two of the popular options for password-protecting your notes. Let’s check them out.

OneNote

While most note-taking apps offer an option to password-protect individual notes, OneNote is a step ahead in locking the entire section. You can create several sections in a specific OneNote notebook and lock all the private notes with a password.

For example, you can create a section called Finance or Invoices and lock it with a password or biometrics (on supported devices).

Open OneNote and right-click on a section you want to secure. Select Password Protect This Section from the context menu. Click Set Password. Enter a password and confirm the same.

Make sure to store your OneNote credentials in a password manager, as Microsoft can’t recover your data if you lose or forget the password. Check out our separate guide if you want to learn more about essential OneNote features.

Standard Notes

Standard Notes is a robust note-taking tool with end-to-end encryption. Apart from note organization with tags, a rich text editor, offline access, and more, the Standard Free plan also supports the ability to password-protect individual notes. If you prefer Standard notes, here’s how to protect your information with a password.

Launch Standard Notes. Create a new entry or open an existing one. Right-click on a note. Enable the Password protect toggle. Standard Notes immediately locks the note. When you click on it, the software asks for account authentication to confirm your identity. You can choose to keep your note open for a specific time period before it locks again.

Standard Notes Productivity plan starts at $63 per month.

2 Use OneDrive to lock important notes

Thanks to Personal Vault, OneDrive offers one of the most effective ways to write and lock important notes. You can use OneDrive in File Explorer or the web to create a new note directly in your personal vault and access it on any device with an extra layer of security. Go through the steps below.

Open File Explorer on Windows. Select your OneDrive account. Double-click on Personal Vault. Enter your account password to open it. Once you are in a Personal Vault, click New at the top and select Text Document. Give it a relevant name and double-click on it. The system opens the text document in Notepad. You can complete the note and save it. Click the OneDrive icon in the Windows taskbar and select Lock Personal Vault.

Microsoft immediately locks the Personal Vault and secures all the content behind a password. Personal Vault is one of the reasons why OneDrive is better than Google Drive.

Related 5 reasons Microsoft OneDrive is better than Google Drive Microsoft’s cloud storage platform is worth considering over Google Drive. Here's why it works well for me.

1 Notes within password managers

Most password managers offer an option to create secure notes. Among them, we will go over 1Password and Dashlane to safeguard your essential notes.

1Password

1Password is one of the best password managers out there. It is feature-packed with different vaults, categories, native apps, web extensions, and more. Among all the offerings, it offers the ability to create secure notes. If you are an existing 1Password user, go through the steps below.

Unlock and launch 1Password on Windows. Select New Item at the top. Create a new secure note. Give it a relevant title. Add your notes. You can also add categories like Email, Date, Phone, and even attach a file.

You can create as many new notes as you prefer, and access them from all your devices via the 1Password app. You can use secure notes for travel itineraries, insurance details, financial data, medical information, and more.

Dashlane

Dashlane is another popular password manager among privacy advocates. If you prefer Dashlane over 1Password, you can use the steps below to create secure notes in it.

Visit Dashlane on the web and sign in with your account details. You can install Dashlane as a PWA (Progressive Web App), too. Select Secure Notes from the sidebar. Click Add new. Enter note title, content, attach files if required, and enable a checkmark beside Protect item. Select Save. You can see a small lock icon beside your note. When you try to open it, Dashlane asks for your account password to access the content.

Fortify your notes

From sensitive personal details to innovative startup and business ideas, these snippets of knowledge deserve some protection. Pick any of your preferred methods from the list above and shield your notes in no time. Apart from these techniques, you should also explore our essential tricks for making Windows 11 more private.