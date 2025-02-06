Sending large files like videos, high-resolution images, or hefty documents can be challenging, especially when email services impose size limits (usually around 20-25 MB) to limit attachments. Fortunately, there are several reliable methods to share large files with your friends.

Related 5 ways to make your files transfer faster on Windows 11 Whether your PC is old or brand new, these tips will help speed up file transfers

5 Use cloud storage services

The most popular method

Cloud storage platforms like Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and iCloud allow you to upload large files and share them via a link. These services offer generous free storage limits and seamless sharing options.

The method is pretty easy. Log into your cloud storage service, then drag and drop the file you want to share into the web interface. After the upload process is complete, right-click on the file and select Share or Get Link, depending on the cloud service. Also, make sure that you set the right permissions for the file (view-only or edit). Finally, send the link via email, social media, messaging app, or otherwise.

Some services like Dropbox also allow you to set expiration dates for links or password-protect the files. This way, you can add a layer of protection to your shared data.

The only problem with this method is that the free versions of the cloud storage solutions have limited storage (15GB for Google Drive, 5GB for OneDrive, 2GB for Dropbox, and 5GB for iCloud). If you use the cloud storage just for sharing files, you will have to regularly empty the storage.

4 Use file transfer websites

Just upload the file and send the link to your friend

If you need to transfer large files urgently, you can use dedicated file transfer websites such as WeTransfer, Filemail, or Smash. The best advantage of this method is that you don’t even need to create an account (for WeTranfer and Smash). However, these platforms typically allow you to send files up to 2 GB for free (5GB for Filemail).

Another great advantage is that all these services are extremely easy to use. Just visit the relevant website and drag-and-drop the file or archive into the designated area. Then, you can either get a link or enter the email address of your friend. The recipient will be directed to a page where they can download the content onto their device(s).

If you’re worried about the file size limitations, you can also pay for a premium account that will expand the limit to around 20GB for most services. When you’re using the free services, the downloads will typically expire after 7 days. That means your friend has to get the files within that period, or you will need to re-upload them.

The disadvantage of this method is that no one guarantees that your files won’t be used or opened by the host service, so I recommend using them only for non-sensitive content.

3 Compress your files before sending

Your archives might fit into the email client

If you want to send multiple files that barely exceed the email client’s file size limit, it’s a great idea to compress them before sending. To do that, open File Explorer (Win + E), hold the Ctrl key, and click on the files you want to compress. Then, right-click on the files, hover with your mouse over the Compress to option, and select ZIP or another archiver.

An even better method is to open your compression tool, then drag and drop your files inside. This will also allow you to create volume archives. WinZip, WinRar, and other tools will allow you to select the actual sizes of the volumes. For instance, if you have 100 MB of files, you can make 4 archives and then send them one by one using your email. Of course, it’s not ideal, but at least you can send the files.

2 Use peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing

A bit more complicated, but it works

P2P file-sharing is often associated with piracy-related content, and that probably started with music sharing over Napster. This continued with torrent clients and servers, where you can practically find any digital content you may imagine.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t use it for righteous purposes such as exchanging large files with your friends. Your files don’t necessarily need to be made public. You can just share the link with your friend and that’s it.

First, you will have to install a P2P software like Resilio Sync or BitTorrent. Then, you select the files and/or folders you want to share. The software will generate a unique link or one with key protection that you can send to your friend. But there’s a catch: your friend has to install the same software as yourself and both devices must remain online throughout the transfer process.

The advantages of this system are that you have no file size limit, and the direct transfer is a lot faster than any other method described above. On the other hand, it’s very impractical to do this just for one transfer. Installing third-party software and keeping your PC online might be too much, but if you regularly exchange files with one friend, it becomes a practical thing to do for both parties.

1 Use instant messaging apps

You are limited to 2GB, but that might be enough

Nowadays, you can send large files via WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and many other instant messaging clients. Many of these apps can also be installed on your PC, and the transfer is encrypted. The only problem is that you also have file size limits. For example, on WhatsApp and Telegram, the file limit size is set at 2GB. That doesn't apply to documents though - they can’t exceed 16MB on WhatsApp.

However, that may be more than your email client limit, and if you combine this method with sending separate archive volumes, you get to transfer your data pretty fast. I use this method to quickly send files from the PC to my smartphone and the other way around because it’s the quickest way for me. Of course, if you want to send a 10GB software kit, this is not going to work.

Related How to transfer files between Android and a Windows PC Need to move a file from your Android phone to your Windows PC or vice versa? Here are a few ways to do that.

What is the best method to send large files online?

The method you use to send large files largely depends on the size of the files you’re sending and the method you prefer. If they are slightly larger than 25MB, just compress them and use an e-mail client or instant messaging. If you have up to 2GB to send, file transfer websites are the quickest alternative, and if you want to send even more data, you should consider the cloud or peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing.

Whatever method you’re using, don’t forget to archive your files first. After you compress them, they will be a lot easier to transfer.