Whether you are a student, busy professional, entrepreneur, or a remote worker, a laptop plays an essential role in your workflow. But what if your trusty device is secretly harboring malicious software? Such bogus and corrupt files can hijack your entire device, steal data, affect performance, and even render it unusable. The good news is that you don’t have to be a cybersecurity expert to spot the signs.

In this post, I will go over telltale signs that your Windows laptop might be infected with malware so that you can take the required action and protect yourself.

7 Sudden slowdowns

Sudden slowdowns are one of the most noticeable signs that something might be amiss with your laptop. If your high-speed Windows laptop feels glitchy out of nowhere, it can be due to corrupt and malicious files on your device. You may notice applications taking forever to load, simple tasks like applying a basic filter becoming a chore, and the entire UI feeling sluggish.

Malware often runs in the background, consuming your laptop’s CPU power, RAM, and hard drive space. Such behavior leaves fewer resources for legitimate programs and causes them to slow down. In some cases, malware communicates with remote servers, sending or receiving data in the background. Imagine having a blazing-fast 500 Mbps internet connection, but suddenly, it feels like you're crawling along at dial-up speeds.

6 Excessive hard drive activity

Unfamiliar hard drive activity is a sign that something is constantly reading or writing data, even when you're not actively using your laptop. You may notice the hard drive constantly whirring, even when you are not accessing any files or programs.

Such behavior can be due to malware, as it creates new files or modifies existing ones on your hard drive, leading to increased write activity. Some sketchy malware even scans your hard drive for sensitive information, such as passwords or financial data, causing continuous read activity.

5 Unexpected freezes and crashes

Here is where bogus and corrupt files can truly disrupt your digital workflow. One minute, things are working smoothly, and the next, your entire system comes to a halt, or an application shuts down out of nowhere. This is a major warning sign of malware.

At times, your entire laptop screen locks up, the mouse cursor becomes unresponsive, and you can’t interact with anything. You have no option but to force restart your laptop, potentially losing unsaved work. You may also run into application crashes with error messages like "Program has stopped responding."

Some malware tampers with critical files and device drivers, and even competes with legitimate programs for system resources, causing errors and unpredictable behavior.

4 Unwanted pop-up ads

Some types of malware are designed to display unwanted advertisements. Developers typically bundle these with other software or install them without your consent from malicious websites. Some pop-ups might mimic legitimate notifications or alerts, tricking you into clicking on them.

Even when you close the pop-up window, new ones might keep appearing, following you from website to website. Some pop-ups might display offensive or explicit content, which can be particularly concerning if little ones use the laptop.

3 New toolbars or extensions

Here is where malware can truly disrupt your browsing setup. When you open your preferred web browser, you may find unfamiliar extensions that you definitely didn’t install. It might look and behave harmless at first glance, but this unexpected addition could be a sign of malware lurking on your system.

They might include buttons for searching, shopping, browsing social media, or other functions. However, they can also be used to track your browsing activity, inject ads, or even steal your personal information. This is a big red flag indicating the presence of malware.

2 Browser redirects and changes to the homepage

Most users set Google as the default search engine on their preferred browser. However, when your laptop is infected with malware, it may change the default search engine without your consent. I have seen so many cases where sketchy extensions change the default search engine from Google to Yahoo or Bing.

Then, when you search for something, the search engine redirects to sketchy websites. They are filled with ads, suspicious content, trackers, and even malware. Their aim is to redirect your traffic to specific websites, generating revenue for the malware creators through advertising or pay-per-click schemes. Sometimes, you will open a browser and discover that your homepage has been mysteriously replaced with something new. All of these are classic signs.

1 Unfamiliar programs

Did you take a quick glance at your laptop taskbar only to spot something unfamiliar with a cryptic name or an unknown function? This unexpected discovery can indicate the presence of malware on your system. Such programs may try to connect to the internet, modify system settings, or access your personal files without your permission.

Warning signs on your Windows laptop

Recognizing the signs of malware is the first step towards protecting your valuable data and your digital life. Make sure to keep your operating system and security software updated, be cautious about the websites you visit and the files you download, and regularly back up your important data.

Microsoft bundles the Windows Security app to protect your device from malware. Here are the top settings you can tweak to keep your PC safe.