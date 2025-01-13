One thing that both the best laptops and PC gaming handhelds have in common is their limited scope for upgrades. While some still have user-accessible RAM and storage, the move towards soldered components means that fewer components can be swapped out. That's if they were ever interchangeable to begin with, as the graphics card on most laptops or PC gaming handhelds is actually next to the CPU on the same piece of silicon.

However, many laptops and PC gaming handhelds also share one other feature: the ability to connect to an external GPU. The performance will not be as good as if the GPU were inside the computer, but it's likely more powerful than the device on its own. Some companies make all-in-one units, usually with laptop GPU chips inside, but these often have proprietary connectors like the Asus ROG Xg Mobile connector.

But you can make your own eGPU if you have a spare GPU lying around, and make your laptop or PC gaming handheld more powerful. You can do this in a few ways, but they all have a similar setup. You'll need a PCIe adapter to plug the GPU into, a way to supply power to the GPU, and a way to connect the whole unit to your laptop or PC gaming handheld via Thunderbolt or Oculink (depending on which your device supports).

3 Use a prebuilt enclosure

Many companies have external eGPU enclosures that do the hard work for you

The easiest way to build an external graphics card for your laptop or PC gaming handheld is by buying a pre-built enclosure. These hold a desktop graphics card and provide power for it. The market has been fairly stagnant for a few years, so the majority of pre-built eGPU enclosures use Thunderbolt 3 as their connectivity to your laptop or PC gaming handheld. That still gives enough bandwidth for many desktop graphics cards, but it's not the best of situations.

As most of these enclosures have been out for some time now, they also don't officially support the latest graphics cards. The Nvidia RTX 30 series and AMD RX 6000 series will work fine, but it's a gamble if the RTX 40 or RTX 50, RX 7000, or newer graphics cards will work. The other thing to note is that many of these enclosures only support 2-slot width graphics cards and only up to a certain length. That limits the number of GPUs you can choose from, but if you're using an old GPU, there's a good chance the one you're planning to use is going to be okay.

We've tested all-in-one eGPUs with relatively recent GPUs like the AMD Radeon RX 7600MT to good effect. However, the last time we tested an enclosure with a desktop GPU was back in 2017, with the Akitio Node and the Nvidia RTX 1080. At that time, the enclosure was around 12%-20% less performance depending on the workload than being plugged into a motherboard PCIe slot, which isn't terrible.

2 Make your own Thunderbolt enclosure

Ready for some DIY cause this is going to be messy

The current state of pre-built eGPU enclosures is pretty grim, but the number of build-your-own kits is rapidly increasing. These have many advantages over pre-builts, including some that support TB4 or USB4, the ability to choose your own PSU, and fewer restrictions on the graphics cards you can use, mainly because their bare nature means you aren't restricted in width or length.

Your changes have been saved TH3P4G3 Graphics Docking Station for Thunderbolt $134 $138 Save $4 The TH3P4G3 Graphics Docking Station for Thunderbolt is one of the easiest ways to turn an old GPU into an external GPU for adding graphics power to a laptop or gaming handheld. $240 at Amazon $134 at Aliexpress

That doesn't mean there aren't any considerations, though. It's wise to check enthusiast forums for builds that already feature the GPU you're planning on using and check if your laptop will work with it. Some good places to go are eGPU.io, which has user builds, reviews, and analyses of external GPU solutions, and the r/eGPU subreddit, which also has plenty of user builds and conversations around feasibility.

You'll need an adapter or docking station and a suitable power supply for the graphics card you'll use. Once everything is put together, you can plug the Thunderbolt or USB4 cable into your laptop and install the correct graphics drivers for your eGPU. If you've checked the compatibility with the enthusiast forums, you should be good to go.