Your home NAS will be powered on 24/7 to back up your devices, so why not add some services that make your home smarter at the same time? The best part is that almost any NAS can run containers to bring your smart home to the next level, from a Raspberry Pi to more turnkey solutions. You could build your own NAS, too, and put your choice of operating system on it, getting you the customized storage solution of your dreams.

But you don't need to go to those lengths to make your smart home better by hosting things on your NAS. From containers to centralized backups, media streaming, and local voice control, the NAS can be the beating heart of your smart home.

5 Running Home Assistant

Automate your smart home and get every manufacturer's ecosystem talking to each other