Virtual desktops are extremely useful for organizing your tools and spaces on Windows. Keeping your digital workspace in order can boost your productivity and keep everything more organized. Whether or not you've tried this feature, here are a few ways virtual desktops can help you.

4 Separating environments

Create different desktops for work and personal time