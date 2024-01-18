Key Takeaways Cleaning the port on the new USB-C iPhones is more challenging and requires caution to avoid damaging it.

Some Apple peripherals, like AirPods Max and Magic accessories, still use Lightning connectors, limiting options for users who have switched to USB-C.

With a single USB-C cable, users can charge multiple devices, leading to a neater desk setup and easier mobility, especially for digital nomads.

From the customizable Action button to the new titanium build and upgraded camera, there's a lot going on in 2023's flagship iPhones. Now that I've been using an iPhone 15 Pro Max for over three months, the significance of the switch from Lightning to USB-C has become particularly apparent. While there have been a couple of drawbacks, my experience of this port switch has been mostly positive. However, one particular downside stands out.

5 Cleaning the port

Removing lint from a Lightning port is objectively easier

One of the relatively minor yet significant impacts of this port switch concerns cleanliness. Smartphone ports naturally collect dust and lint over time, as they frequently live in our pockets or bags. With the switch to USB-C on the iPhone 15 series, there's now a tongue sticking out in the port itself that makes cleaning the port without damaging it more challenging.

For reference, Lightning ports are pretty much flat on the inside and nothing blocks you from sticking thin objects inside. This makes it easy to occasionally use a toothpick to gently remove the stuck dust. But now, I find myself avoiding this task altogether, as the available space is much tighter, and even a toothpick could end up damaging my iPhone's USB-C port.

4 Limiting my accessories

Some Apple peripherals haven't made the switch to Type-C yet

Close

One of the downsides to brand loyalty is how limited your options can get, and my case is no exception. Following the switch to USB-C on my primary device, I decided I was done with Lightning cables once and for all. This meant having to sell my AirPods Max, as they rely exclusively on Lightning for charging. Furthermore, I had been eyeing Magic accessories for my Mac, but Apple may have forgotten to switch them to Type-C when it launched the iMac (M3, 2023).

Because I'm only interested in these particular accessories for Apple ecosystem purposes, I'll have to wait until the tech overlord decides to convert them. In the meantime, I'm limited to my AirPods Pro 2 and the built-in keyboard and trackpad of my MacBook Air M2.

3 Decluttering my desk

One cable to charge them all

Moving on to more significant and positive impacts, I can now rely on a single cable to charge my iPhone, iPad, Mac, Siri Remote, and DualSense controller. This has made my desk noticeably neater, as I no longer keep a Lightning charger around.

Not only does this contribute to the visual aesthetic, but it also makes moving between different residences more manageable. As someone who lives a digital nomad lifestyle, intermittently packing up and setting up my desk has become easier, as there's one less cable to hook up.

2 Healthier charging habits

I find myself relying on MagSafe charging less frequently

Close

The shift from Lightning to USB-C on my iPhone has also made me switch from MagSafe to wired charging. While I used to have a Lightning cable on my desk to charge my AirPods Max, I'd typically keep it tucked and hidden, since I'd use it less than once a week. As a result, I'd charge my iPhone 14 Pro using a MagSafe stand.

However, now that there's a USB-C cable always within reach, I find myself primarily relying on it to top up my iPhone 15 Pro Max. Charging my previous iPhone through MagSafe exclusively contributed to the fast degradation of its battery health. Now that Apple has adopted the universal port on the iPhone, this makes it more convenient to drop MagSafe charging altogether, especially since I don't use StandBy mode.

1 More convenient roaming

Fewer cables to pack when traveling

Those things aside, I'd say the biggest upside is how much less stress I have now around packing my gear and charging when on the go. I often work from cafés and travel between cities; making sure I had all the right charger types with me used to be a major headache. Now, the essentials are just a USB-C cable and an Apple Watch charging puck, with MagSafe 3 being an optional alternative for my MacBook Air. Furthermore, considering that I tend to live in Android-dominated countries, it's much easier to find, borrow, or lend out a compatible charging cable. So, even if I somehow leave my charger behind, I no longer have to worry about running out of juice.

The USB-C switch is one of my favorite iPhone 15 Pro Max upgrades

Close

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been a pleasant upgrade from an iPhone 14 Pro. The 25x digital zoom continues to surprise me with its capabilities, and the new, rounded build is more comfortable to hold. That's not to mention the Action button, which makes taking photos on the go even more doable. However, as someone who was downplaying the impact of the port switch last year, I'm now surprised by how substantial it actually is. In fact, it carries almost as much weight for me as the arguably more major introductions included with this iPhone release.