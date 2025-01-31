While connecting to self-hosted services like a password manager from inside your home network is easy, being able to access those services from outside your home network while staying safe is a trickier proposition. You don't want to open up the floodgates to let the entire internet access your home network, even if you're monitoring traffic, so setting up port forwarding is the way to go. Here are some of the main reasons you'd want to use port forwarding or port mapping when building your home network.

Related 10 ways to make your home network more resilient to outages Nobody likes having their home network offline, especially if they work from home.

6 To self-host services

You don't want everything in your network open on the internet

Close

Self-hosting apps and services like Minecraft servers are a good way to learn valuable networking skills while reducing your reliance on cloud services and subscriptions. But every service needs a way to communicate outside your home network, and that's done by opening specific ports for them to listen on. While you could let UPnP handle things, it's better from both a security and knowledge point of view to use port mapping, so your router sends the incoming traffic to the appropriate self-hosted service.