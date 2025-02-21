We rely on our Windows PCs for everything from work and communication to entertainment and creativity. However, a sluggish and glitchy PC can be frustrating to deal with. At times, you might be unknowingly sabotaging your own experience. Many common habits and overlooked settings can significantly impact performance, security, and overall usability.

Let's go over the surprising ways you might be holding your Windows PC back and learn how to unlock its true potential.

8 Installing apps from unofficial sources

Stay away from sketchy websites