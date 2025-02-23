When you’ve armed your home with smart gadgets and IoT paraphernalia, there are several ways you can enhance their functionality. There’s Home Assistant, which offers an easy UI to manage your smart home equipment. For a full-on surveillance system, you can opt for Frigate, MotionEye, or ZoneMinder. Then you’ve got Node-RED, a visual programming tool that makes automating your living space a cinch.

Rather than forcing you to type lines upon lines of code inside an IDE, Node-RED helps you configure your devices (or nodes, as they’re displayed inside the tool) using triggers, events, and flows. So, here’s a list of the cool projects you can build with Node-RED.

5 RFID-based access control

Secure your home, one tag at a time

For the uninitiated, RFID locking mechanisms let you configure ID tags to secure your home. But you can pair them with Node-RED to further enhance their utility. For instance, you can use the RFID scanned by Node-RED to limit or grant access to certain users.

Or, you can configure the automated RFID system to accept special PINs to unlock a certain set of doors, making it easier to accept packages while you’re away without compromising the security of your home.

4 Automated window blinds

Vampires and late risers will hate this one

Investing in motorized blinds can help you remotely control the amount of light entering your room(s). But if you’re into tinkering, motorized blinds open the door (or windows, in this case) to Node-RED-powered automation.

For a straightforward setup, you can automate the blinds to synchronize with the morning/evening hours. Alternatively, you can pull the solar azimuth values for your location on an SBC and use them to specify the exact time to activate the blinds.

3 Automated thermostat

No more fights over the thermostat