Experiencing lag or dropped frames while gaming can truly ruin the whole experience, but that doesn't mean you need to run out and buy a completely new setup. There are a ton of things that you can do to help boost performance in your games and extend the life of your slowly aging gaming PC.

Not all the options given below will give you massive FPS jumps, but using all of them together can give your PC enough of a boost to improve your overall experience to stave off the cost of building a completely new gaming PC.

10 Turn on Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling

Great for PCs with a slower CPU

Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling (HAGS) works by offloading CPU processes like frame buffering from your CPU to your GPU. This is a very niche setting that may or may not help boost performance on your PC. When most people build a gaming PC, they like to match the performance of their CPU and GPU so that the system doesn't bottleneck.

In this scenario, hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is not a useful feature to improve performance. If your GPU is weaker than your CPU, it might even negatively impact your performance. But if you have a strong GPU and a weak CPU combo, then this feature can actually help improve your performance on an older gaming PC with select titles.

9 Change your power plan settings

Slight increase in average FPS, but big improvement to .1% low FPS

The power plan of your PC is a group of different system settings that control and fine-tune how your computer uses power across your different hardware. You have the choice between four different power plans, from Power Saver to Ultimate Performance, but by default, your PC will be set to Balanced. On a high-end PC setup, this setting doesn’t seem to improve performance at all.

But on an older gaming PC, and especially for a gaming laptop, changing your PC’s power plan from Balanced to High performance mode can give you a boost while gaming, especially for your .1% low FPS average. There is no need to use the Ultimate performance mode option, as it provides very little to no difference in performance from the high-performance mode.

8 Always plug in while you play

For gaming laptops specifically

This step can be ignored for users with a gaming desktop, but if you are using a gaming laptop, then you absolutely have to have your laptop plugged into a power source. Otherwise, you will experience massive performance drops.

This is because when your laptop is not plugged in, your PC will do everything in its power to conserve energy so that your laptop will last longer. If you are using your laptop for general work, then it will be fine, but if you are gaming, make sure it has all the power it needs to stretch its legs.

An obvious but important tip

While this may be an obvious tip, it's still extremely important to make sure that all your components, hardware and software are all always up to date. This means you should always update your Windows version, check for updates to drivers on your PC, update your motherboard's firmware, keep your game launchers updated, and update your graphics drivers.

You never know when there is a critical update waiting that fixes issues with a particular game, software, or service. So make sure to check your PC for updates regularly, and install them as soon as they pop up.

6 Clean your PC

Would you perform well if you couldn't breathe?

If you haven't opened up your PC in a while, you might just be surprised at how much of a boost in performance cleaning out your PC could give you. While you may scoff and say how this will help improve my gaming performance. Well, what happens when you don't clean your gaming PC regularly is that the PC will build up with dust and other particulates.

This, in turn, will block your PC's ventilation, decrease the airflow inside your case, and stick to your hardware. When this happens, your PC will start to overheat, and your hardware will have higher thermal temperatures, which, in turn, will lower your overall performance on the PC, especially while gaming. Clean out your PC often to ensure it is always running at its peak performance.

5 Disable unnecessary processes and clean up space

More resources = better performance

Games require a certain amount of free space on your storage drive to run smoothly. Every game requires a different amount, but it is generally around 15-20% of its full size. On top of this, your PC also requires a certain amount of free space to run your operating system and other vital system processes. So make sure that your PC isn't sitting at 95% capacity, as it can cause some performance issues and crashes.

Disabling resource-intensive processes can be another great way to improve your performance in-game. While playing a game, your PC is still running background processes for other applications that can impede your performance. By disabling these processes, you can free up system resources for your current game. Setting your game to high priority under the resource tab in the Task Manager is another way to ensure your game gets the resources it needs to run.

4 Apply new thermal paste to your CPU and GPU

High temps can kill performance

One thing that gamers often forget to do is re-apply thermal paste to both their CPU and GPU. Thermal paste is not magic, and over time, it will slowly lose its ability to transfer heat to the heatsink effectively. This will cause overheating issues, which in turn will lower your PC's overall performance while gaming. This is easier to do with your CPU, which is directly accessible on your motherboard.

However, if you have been gaming on your PC for a few years, it is equally important to replace the thermal paste on your GPU, too. Although it is slightly harder to replace the thermal paste on your GPU, and you will void your warranty by opening it up, it can really help boost your graphics cards' performance and improve your experience while gaming.

3 Do a clean installation of Windows

Format your drives and reinstall your drivers

After using your PC for a while, you will find that you start to collect clutter on your PC, whether it be random folders strewn about your PC, applications you have forgotten you even installed, remnants of apps and games you uninstalled years ago, or just general bloatware that you have never used but also never took the time to remove.

Doing a fresh installation of Windows (or whatever OS you use) will not magically improve your PC's gaming potential, but it will set your PC back to square one and give you a clean slate without all the clutter, which in turn can give you better results when gaming on an older PC.

2 Consider an upgrade

Take it one step at a time