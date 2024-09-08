PC components are delicate, sensitive electronics that are easily broken if mishandled. I'm not referring to the disastrous mistakes during PC building that could virtually break your precious components. Instead, I'm about to focus on ways you could unintentionally endanger your PC or even break it beyond repair.

What I consider irreparable is something that needs a replacement; hence, I'm excluding stuff like deleting crucial system files, corrupting your storage drives, or otherwise damaging your OS. These mess-ups are relatively easier to recover from, unlike the doozies we'll get into below. Obviously, the point is for you to avoid these unintentional mistakes, so your hardware stays alive.

7 Ignoring overheating for a long time

Heat can eventually kill your PC components

You might already know that heat and PC components don't mix well. Every PC component emits heat when operational, and if that heat is dissipated sufficiently, it remains a non-issue. However, if your CPU, GPU, or SSD are constantly running at higher-than-optimal temperatures for a sustained period, they might eventually die.

If you disregard overheating hardware and hope for the best, you might also need to prepare for the worst.

This could be due to dust build-up, insufficient airflow, a poor or failing CPU/GPU cooler, or a missing SSD heatsink. Whatever the reason, if you disregard overheating hardware and hope for the best, you might also need to prepare for the worst. It's not easy to kill a CPU or GPU, but sustained operation under high temperatures might do it.

6 Not using surge protection

Better to be safe than sorry

Too much power is never a good thing, and it applies to your PC, too. An unchecked power surge or overload can instantly fry your PC components, leaving them usable only as paperweights. It might be rare, but there's little reason to take a risk when a surge protector or UPS is a fraction of the cost of your entire build.

It's good practice to have some power safety for your thousand-dollar PC.

To be fair, a surge protector will most likely be useless against a severe overload, but it will still save your hardware from minor spikes. A UPS will not only give you power backup in case of an outage, but also protect against momentary low or high voltage from the mains. Hence, it's good practice to have some power safety for your thousand-dollar PC.

5 Relying on an off-brand power supply

Speaking of unreliable power...